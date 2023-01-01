ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Foo Fighters to Continue Following Taylor Hawkins’ Death: ‘He’ll Be There in Spirit’

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Foo Fighters have confirmed that the band will continue following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March. In a post on social media Saturday, the band discussed the “healing power of music,” which brought them together 27 years ago and said publicly for the first time since Hawkins died that they will remain a band.

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the Dave Grohl -fronted group posted in a statement.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” Foo Fighters continued in their post. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Hawkins died on March 25 at the age of 50 while they were on tour in Colombia. The band held two all-star tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins, one in Los Angeles and the other in London ; both were held in September.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Moby Drops ‘Ambient 23’ LP: ‘Made to Help Anxiety’

Moby released a new album, Ambient 23, on Sunday. Earlier in the month, the musician announced the LP, explaining that the 16-track set is inspired by his early ambient heroes, including Martyn Ware, Brian Eno, Jean-Michel Jarre, and Will Sergeant. “It’s a bit different than some of my more recent Ambient records because it’s almost exclusively made with weird old drum machines and old synths,” he added. On its release day marking a new year, Moby provided a bit more background on the two-and-a-half-hour-long album. It was “Made to help anxiety (my own, and hopefully yours, too),” he wrote on Instagram,...
Rolling Stone

Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023

Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Symbolism on New Song ‘Hummingbird’: It’s ‘Going to Be OK’

Jennifer Lopez is sharing nuggets of information about the new music that’s on the way in 2023. In her On the JLo newsletter this week, the singer revealed the inspiration behind her upcoming song “Hummingbird” and the symbolism behind the This Is Me… Now track. “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” Lopez wrote. “They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses.” “I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s...
Rolling Stone

Adam Lambert is ‘Holding Out For a Hero’ on Glam-Rock Bonnie Tyler Cover

Bonnie Tyler’s classic 1984 single “Holding Out for a Hero” has received a glam-rock revival courtesy of Adam Lambert, who recorded his own reimagined rendition of the track for his upcoming studio album High Drama, out Feb. 24. Produced by Andrew Wells, Lambert’s “Holding Out for a Hero” features the electric rock approach he normally takes while on tour as the current frontman of Queen: guitar-heavy and arena-ready. Tyler is the latest artist to be covered for High Drama, the new single arriving on the heels of a stripped-back rendition of Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” and a previously released version...
Rolling Stone

Wiz Khalifa Swears He’s “Never Drinking Again” on 2022 Send Off Single

Wiz Khalifa’s latest single, “#NeverDrinkingAgain,” is a last minute entry on his list of 2022 releases before heading into the new year. On the new track, the rapper recounts the night before to figure out where his will power clocked out for the evening. “Lotta women, no liquor/I don’t really want my head spinning/I know where to start, know the beginning,” he raps, retracing his steps through a hazy hangover. “It be like two shots then I’m loaded/Then them two shots turn to 40/Then I wake up in the morning like/How did I slip up?/When I said I wasn’t...
Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Putting the flaming shitty diaper that was 2022 in the rearview means making important changes in your life — which is perhaps why Miley Cyrus swapped Pete Davidson for the inimitable Dolly Parton as co-host of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, NBC’s star-studded New Year’s Eve special. After kicking off the night with a cover of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” and welcoming performances by Rae Sremmurd, Latto and Fletcher, as well as a terribly unfunny sketch courtesy of SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy, Cyrus summoned Fletcher for a duet version of her catchy anthem “Midnight...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Rolling Stone

Party in the USA: Here’s How to Watch Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. New Year’s Eve specials are always a fun way to ring in the new year, and viewers are spoiled for choice this holiday season. You’ve got CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and joining the star-studded ranks, are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. This is the second year NBC will be airing Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Last year, Pete Davidson joined...
Rolling Stone

Stars of Franco Zeffirelli’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Sue Over Underage Nudity

Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation of Romeo and Juliet sits at the center of a lawsuit from the film’s leading actors. Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting have sued Paramount Pictures for sexual exploitation and child abuse over the use of nude footage in the movie, which was captured when they were 15 and 16, respectively. They are seeking damages amounting to more than $500 million, according to Variety. In the film, Romeo and Juliet are briefly depicted partially naked on their wedding night. In the suit, Hussey and Whiting, now 71 and 72, claim that their consent was violated by Zeffirelli,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Earth, Wind and Fire Drumming Prodigy Fred White Dead at 67

Fred White, drummer for the groundbreaking funk outfit Earth, Wind and Fire — and half-brother of lead singer Maurice and brother of bassist Verdine White — has died, his family announced on Jan. 1. White was 67 years old. “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte, and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels,” Verdine White wrote in a tribute shared on Instagram. (He did not disclose a cause of death; Maurice White died after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease in 2016.) A child prodigy who began drumming at age nine before going on to earn his first gold...
Rolling Stone

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Are the Tipsy — and Often Messy — New Year’s Eve Duo We Need

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have only been hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for five years, but they already feel like an institution — or at least a towering testament to the eternal beauty of tipsy live television. The show is decisively more sauced and debauched than any other New Year’s Eve program out there, which isn’t to say it’s a total drunken mess. But it’s that endearingly unhinged quality, the sense that Cooper, and especially Cohen, are always one sip away from doing something genuinely embarrassing, that makes for great entertainment.  Alas, not everyone seems to agree. At...
Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement

Miley Cyrus had many surprises in store as she hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve Party alongside her godmother Dolly Parton live from Miami on Saturday. Among the gifts for 2023 was her announcement of upcoming “Flowers,” which she teased during the two-hour special. It arrives Jan. 13. Cyrus dropped the first clue around an hour into the show. A separate poster teaser campaign touted the drop date along with inspirational messages of independence, such as “I can love me better than you can” and “I can hold my own hand.” That wasn’t all she had in store as we said goodbye...
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Brings Back ‘Y2K Pop’ With Refreshed Version of ‘Stars Are Blind’

Paris Hilton the singer is back, and we’re sliving for it! After teasing a “secret” for several days, Hilton released “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version),” a refreshed take on her beloved 2006 single, on Amazon music. For the song’s new version, Hilton recorded fresh vocals and worked with Fernando Garibay — who produced the original song 15 years ago — and tapped Clint Gibbs to mix the project. The single is the first taste of “brand new music” that’s “on the way” in 2023. “Looks like Y2K is here to stay and Paris Hilton is making music a key part of...
Rolling Stone

Phoebe Bridgers Announces Death of Her Father: ’Rest in Peace Dad’

Phoebe Bridgers’ father, with whom she maintained a complicated relationship and recently reconnected with during the pandemic, has died. The singer announced his death on Instagram, captioning an old photo of herself sharing headphones with him at a restaurant: “Rest in peace dad.” Bridgers has often discussed her strained relationship with her father, who she told GQ in 2019 had a “drug thing” while she was growing up. Most recently, during an appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date, the host mentioned the “Kyoto” lyric “I’m gonna kill you/If you don’t beat me to it,” which alludes to the...
Rolling Stone

Bad Bunny Surprises Fans With Concert on Puerto Rico Gas Station Roof

He might fill stadiums and have the biggest songs in the world, but Bad Bunny will always show love to his beloved Puerto Rico. On Tuesday, the reggaetón superstar returned to his native island to host a gift giveaway with his Good Bunny Foundation, and ended the night by throwing a surprise concert from on top of a gas station. The impromptu concert came as Bad Bunny was filming the music video for his song “La Jumpa” alongside Arcangel. After recording part of the video — in front of a massive crowd that filled Calle Loíza — the musician decided to...
Rolling Stone

Mac DeMarco’s Next Album ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ Chronicles an Epic Road Trip

Mac DeMarco — fresh off his annual Christmas cover — will kick off 2023 with his first new album in four years, Five Easy Hot Dogs. The instrumental album will arrive on Jan. 20 on digital/CD, while a vinyl drop is scheduled for May 12 via Mac’s Record Label.  The album serves as a kind of musical diary of an extensive road trip DeMarco took last year. It began last January, after a show in California, with DeMarco driving north into Canada, turning back to the United States, and continuing until he arrived back in Los Angeles. Every song on Five...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Dionne Warwick Teases ‘Very Special’ Dolly Parton Gospel Duet ‘Peace Like a River’

Dionne & Dolly would be the perfect stage name for a country-soul duo made up of Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton — a version of which isn’t too far off in the future. During a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Warwick revealed that she and Parton have recorded a gospel duet titled “Peace Like a River,” set for release later this month. “She sent me a song that she wanted me to record and I said, ‘OK, that sounds like a deal,'” Warwick recalled of the collaboration’s origins. “She’s such a sweetheart, I know her. She sent me another...
Rolling Stone

Drinking Game Alert: Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take to the Airwaves for CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Forget the midnight toast, it seems this year’s most popular New Year’s Eve drinking game could be a case of “will they or won’t they (drink)?” on CNN. Andy Cohen is back to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live tonight with Anderson Cooper, and Cohen’s recent comments about the network’s so-called “drinking ban” has viewers eagerly tuning in to see what will transpire. Buy CNN New Year's Eve Live DIRECTV Stream After CNN announced that its hosts would not be drinking on-air...
Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia’s Surprise ‘Stars Are Blind’ NYE Performance

After Miley Cyrus and Fletcher set tongues wagging with their duet version of “Midnight Sky,” Fletcher returned to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party to introduce a very special performance. With the backing of a full band, including some strident saxophone, Miley sauntered out onstage to perform a cover of Paris Hilton’s indelible aughts anthem “Stars Are Blind”—a refreshed version of which Paris released this week (“Paris’ Version,” a fun play on Taylor Swift) as the opening salvo of “brand new music” that’s set to come in 2023. “Looks like Y2K is here to stay and Paris Hilton is making music a key...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

99K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy