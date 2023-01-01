Read full article on original website
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’; How to watch season 2 premiere on MTV for free
Maci, Cheyenne, Amber, Kayla, Ashley, Catelynn, Kiaya, Jade and Briana take a “vacay” with their mothers for “the grandmother of all reunions” in season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” on MTV. The new season will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 8...
How to watch the winter premiere of ‘New Amsterdam,’ stream for free
“New Amsterdam” will have its winter premiere on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. The show is also available for streaming on platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV for those who can’t watch it on cable. The platforms offer a free trial for new users who are interested in signing up for an account.
“Good Morning America” Host T.J. Holmes’ Ex Marilee Feibig Has Finally Spoken Out About His Alleged Relationship With Amy Robach
Rumors of T.J. and Amy's alleged relationship and infidelities surfaced in early December.
