How to watch the new episode of ‘Below Deck Adventure’ for free
A new episode from Bravo’s “Below Deck Adventure” will air Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on the network. The show can also be streamed on platforms like fuboTV and DirecTV, if you can’t watch the premiere live on TV. Both platforms offer a free trial for new users interested in signing up for an account. Sling is available as well for streaming.
How to watch FOX’s ‘The Resident’ winter premiere for free on Jan. 3
After a 10-episode run in fall 2022 for its sixth season, FOX’s “The Resident” returns with its 11th episode as a part of its winter premiere for 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. EST. Those without cable can catch the new episode of “The Resident”...
How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ season 4 Jan. 3 episode for free
The fourth season of the political drama series, Tyler Perry’s “The Oval,” continues on BET after its brief holiday hiatus this Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. EST with a new episode. Those without cable can watch the show for free through either Philo, DirecTV Stream, or...
‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’; How to watch season 2 premiere on MTV for free
Maci, Cheyenne, Amber, Kayla, Ashley, Catelynn, Kiaya, Jade and Briana take a “vacay” with their mothers for “the grandmother of all reunions” in season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” on MTV. The new season will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 8...
