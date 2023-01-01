Read full article on original website
Botanical Center hosting 'Pay What You Want' extended dates for Winter Nights Winter Lights
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting extended dates for Winter Nights Winter Lights with a "Pay What You Want" model. From Jan. 5-7, the Botanical Center's outdoor gardens will still be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights to showcase their largest-ever light display, powered by MidAmerican Energy and sponsored by The Family Credit Union.
Bounce House Extravaganza Bounces to the QCA January 28
QCCA EXPO CENTER – Rock Island.
RI's Second Baptist Church hosts annual New Year's Eve Watch Night service
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island's Second Baptist Church is hosting its annual New Year's Eve Watch Night service on Saturday. The event will take place at 10 p.m. at the church located at 919 6th Ave. The annual Watch Night Service event celebrates the enacting of the Emancipation...
Multiple QCA libraries eliminating and forgiving overdue fines
Starting today, Jan. 3, the 16 libraries of the RiverShare Libraries Consortium are waiving overdue fees, according to posts from the official Facebook accounts of Davenport and Bettendorf's public libraries, and a news release from the City of Muscatine. Additionally, Rock Island Public Library announced a similar update, adopting a...
New year, new baby! Couple rings in ’23 with birth
A Bellevue, Iowa couple rang in the New Year by welcoming a seventh member to their family. Catherine and Tony Furlin became the parents of Emilia Elizabeth Furlin at the Genesis Medical Center BirthCenter on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Davenport. Little Emilia was born at 12:54 a.m., making her the first baby born in […]
Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice
A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
Ebony Expressions' annual Kwanzaa celebration returns Dec. 30 with help from QC organizations
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A group of Quad Cities organizations is working together to put together the area's largest Kwanzaa celebration as the year draws to a close. The event is being put on by Ebony Expressions, a dinner and book discussions group that focuses on promoting community fellowship and adult literacy in the area, with the help of the QC Empowerment Network and Together Making a Better Community, a Black-owned-and-led community group from Davenport.
Davenport Central marching band tours London ahead of their New Year's Day Parade performance
LONDON, UK — 109 students from Davenport Central High School are getting the chance of a lifetime to perform across the pond. The school's Blue Devils marching band is performing at London's New Year's Day Parade on Sunday Jan. 1. The band will be one of 28 musical acts...
Indulge in luxurious new wine bar in Rock Island
Everyone deserves a little luxury, relaxation and — most importantly — fine wine. That’s precisely what Skylar Willingham is providing with the new Skylight Luxury Lounge, which opens Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1325 30th St., Rock Island. The 32-year-olld East Moline native, who’s dreamed of opening her first business for five years, has created a tasteful oasis on the corner of 30th Street and 14th Avenue, formerly occupied by Cool Beanz Coffeehouse (which since 2021 has been next to Bent River at 512 24th Street in Rock Island).
Snowstar opens its doors to hundreds of guests for beginning of 2022-2023 season
ANDALUSIA, Ill — For the first time this season, Snowstar is offering skiing opportunities. Hundreds of skiers arrived on the first day to take on the slopes offered at the park. “Our team of people have made numerous improvements last three years. We want the best experience for our...
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
Blue Cat Brewing Co. will close its doors New Year's Day, not sure if temporarily or permanently
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Blue Cat Brewing Company in Rock Island will be closing its doors effective Jan. 1, 2023, according to a post on its Facebook page. The brew pub will be closing due to a lack of managers, a broken furnace and major damage that occurred as a result of a burst water pipe, according to brewmaster Charlie Cole.
He was a prisoner of war for more than 3 years during World War II. Now he's celebrating his 100th birthday
GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Jan. 3, a milestone he and doctors weren't sure he'd make it to. Originally from Table Grove, Illinois, Leland Chandler enlisted in the Army at 18 years old to serve during World War II. He was in Corregidor in the 60th Coast Artillery. At just 19 years old, Leland Chandler was serving in the Army and stationed in the Philippines when he was captured and taken to Japan as a prisoner of war.
Quad City Storm to host 'Sensory Awareness' night on Friday
MOLINE, Ill — The Quad City Storm will host a "Sensory Awareness" night on Friday during their three-game weekend homestand. The Storm will battle the Fayetteville Marksmen in a weekend triple-header with games at Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday night, audio and visual...
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Genesis East patients for Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A more than two-decade holiday tradition took place today at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport. Santa and Mrs. Claus along with the Davenport Fire Department visited patients in the hospital's birth center. It usually takes place in the pediatric unit, but fortunately, as of Saturday, Dec. 24, there were no patients in the unit.
Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area
One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
Bettendorf High School honors former student who lost her life to cancer with blood drive
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf High School graduate who fought cancer with courage was honored with a blood drive held in her name. The "Give like Charly" event was held on Tuesday, Dec, 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the high school. The event honored former...
My Favorite Teacher 2023
WQAD News 8 is proud to partner with Blackhawk Bank & Trust and Bard Optical for this year’s My Favorite Teacher Contest. This contest is open to all students (K-12) & active teachers within the WQAD News 8 viewing area. Each entrant must submit an essay explaining who his/her favorite teacher is/was and why that particular educator is so outstanding.
