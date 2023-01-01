GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Jan. 3, a milestone he and doctors weren't sure he'd make it to. Originally from Table Grove, Illinois, Leland Chandler enlisted in the Army at 18 years old to serve during World War II. He was in Corregidor in the 60th Coast Artillery. At just 19 years old, Leland Chandler was serving in the Army and stationed in the Philippines when he was captured and taken to Japan as a prisoner of war.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO