Bettendorf, IA

WQAD

Botanical Center hosting 'Pay What You Want' extended dates for Winter Nights Winter Lights

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting extended dates for Winter Nights Winter Lights with a "Pay What You Want" model. From Jan. 5-7, the Botanical Center's outdoor gardens will still be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights to showcase their largest-ever light display, powered by MidAmerican Energy and sponsored by The Family Credit Union.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Multiple QCA libraries eliminating and forgiving overdue fines

Starting today, Jan. 3, the 16 libraries of the RiverShare Libraries Consortium are waiving overdue fees, according to posts from the official Facebook accounts of Davenport and Bettendorf's public libraries, and a news release from the City of Muscatine. Additionally, Rock Island Public Library announced a similar update, adopting a...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

New year, new baby! Couple rings in ’23 with birth

A Bellevue, Iowa couple rang in the New Year by welcoming a seventh member to their family. Catherine and Tony Furlin became the parents of Emilia Elizabeth Furlin at the Genesis Medical Center BirthCenter on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Davenport. Little Emilia was born at 12:54 a.m., making her the first baby born in […]
BELLEVUE, IA
97X

Village Of East Davenport Eatery Closed Until Further Notice

A restaurant in the Village of East Davenport is closed for now. A water main break over New Year's weekend severely impacted a restaurant on Mound Street. The water level became so high that it has forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice. The water main was next...
DAVENPORT, IA
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa

When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Ebony Expressions' annual Kwanzaa celebration returns Dec. 30 with help from QC organizations

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A group of Quad Cities organizations is working together to put together the area's largest Kwanzaa celebration as the year draws to a close. The event is being put on by Ebony Expressions, a dinner and book discussions group that focuses on promoting community fellowship and adult literacy in the area, with the help of the QC Empowerment Network and Together Making a Better Community, a Black-owned-and-led community group from Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Indulge in luxurious new wine bar in Rock Island

Everyone deserves a little luxury, relaxation and — most importantly — fine wine. That’s precisely what Skylar Willingham is providing with the new Skylight Luxury Lounge, which opens Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1325 30th St., Rock Island. The 32-year-olld East Moline native, who’s dreamed of opening her first business for five years, has created a tasteful oasis on the corner of 30th Street and 14th Avenue, formerly occupied by Cool Beanz Coffeehouse (which since 2021 has been next to Bent River at 512 24th Street in Rock Island).
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors

MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WQAD

He was a prisoner of war for more than 3 years during World War II. Now he's celebrating his 100th birthday

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Jan. 3, a milestone he and doctors weren't sure he'd make it to. Originally from Table Grove, Illinois, Leland Chandler enlisted in the Army at 18 years old to serve during World War II. He was in Corregidor in the 60th Coast Artillery. At just 19 years old, Leland Chandler was serving in the Army and stationed in the Philippines when he was captured and taken to Japan as a prisoner of war.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Quad City Storm to host 'Sensory Awareness' night on Friday

MOLINE, Ill — The Quad City Storm will host a "Sensory Awareness" night on Friday during their three-game weekend homestand. The Storm will battle the Fayetteville Marksmen in a weekend triple-header with games at Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday night, audio and visual...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Genesis East patients for Christmas

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A more than two-decade holiday tradition took place today at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport. Santa and Mrs. Claus along with the Davenport Fire Department visited patients in the hospital's birth center. It usually takes place in the pediatric unit, but fortunately, as of Saturday, Dec. 24, there were no patients in the unit.
DAVENPORT, IA
momcollective.com

Specialty Grocery Stores in the Iowa City Area

One of the best things about living in the Iowa City area is the wide variety of food and grocery options for every palate, dietary tradition, and budget. Check out some of our favorite spots, make your list, and head to your new favorite shop. Be sure to check out this map featuring all of these superb specialty grocers to see all of the great locations!
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

My Favorite Teacher 2023

WQAD News 8 is proud to partner with Blackhawk Bank & Trust and Bard Optical for this year’s My Favorite Teacher Contest. This contest is open to all students (K-12) & active teachers within the WQAD News 8 viewing area. Each entrant must submit an essay explaining who his/her favorite teacher is/was and why that particular educator is so outstanding.
MOLINE, IL
