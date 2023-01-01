Read full article on original website
KSLA
Shooting sends 3 adults to the hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people, all adults, to the hospital. The victims showed up in front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Caddo 911 dispatch record show. “We are still looking...
ktalnews.com
Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness
RINGGOLD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who may be a witness in connection with a homicide discovered early New Year’s Day. Sheriff John Ballance says the disappearance of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore may be...
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
ktalnews.com
La. sheriff deputy who died on vacation to be escorted to Many
SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A procession will be held for the Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputy who died while on vacation in Colorado. According to a statement by SPSO, Deputy Adam Nelson will be escorted from Houston to Sabine Parish by both Texas and Louisiana law enforcement and Sabine Parish Sheriff Deputies Tuesday night. Police say Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family.
KSLA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
Jackson Parish hit hard by alleged tornado
JACKSON PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD)- The central area of Jackson Parish was hit hard by an alleged tornado. The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department told us about the damage, and we also spoke to a resident who was affected. Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown spoke about the damage in the area. “We had a severe storm come […]
ktalnews.com
Police investigating Shreveport’s 1st homicide of 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile suspect has been questioned and released in connection with Shreveport’s first homicide of the year. It happened at the Villa Norte Apartments just after 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. Police say officers were called to investigate a reported shooting and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Oschner LSU Health, where he died in surgery.
Look: Alligator rescued from middle of Louisiana highway
A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana got some help from a passing driver to deal with an unusual jaywalker -- an alligator in the middle of a highway.
KSLA
Coushatta man dies after tractor-trailer crashes into vehicle in DeSoto Parish
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a man failed to yield and a tractor-trailer struck his vehicle. On New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) around 2 p.m., LSP was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 177 at LA Highway 510. When troopers arrived, they discovered that a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Walter Johnson, 95, was stopped on LA Highway 510, waiting to make a left turn onto LA Highway 177. At the same time a 2013 Western Star tractor-trailer was traveling on LA Highway 177. Johnson failed to yield and was struck by the tractor-trailer.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022: Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 27, 2022. The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched...
KSLA
Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
Broken Sewer Reason for Partial Closure of Shreveport Intersection
Once again, the failing, antiquated infrastructure of Shreveport's water and sewerage has been called into question as it has now caused more traffic congestion at an already congested intersection. And this time, stopped traffic has plenty of time to suffer through a terrible smell. According to the Louisiana Department of...
Shreveport Carjacking Turns Deadly on New Year’s Eve
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives have an investigation underway into what information says is a carjacking turned deadly. On December 31, 2022, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Patrol officers were dispatched to 3215 Knight Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Despite the Shreveport Fire Department’s efforts, the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
KSLA
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo Crenshaw, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KSLA
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport responds to video of large leak in ceiling
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has released a statement about a leak at one of its facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, KSLA was sent a video of a substantial amount of water leaking from the ceiling of the medical facility. In the video, several people dressed in scrubs are seen trying to sop up the water with a number of towels. The individual who sent the video said they were concerned about sanitation and patient safety.
ktalnews.com
Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a major hit-and-run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Camille Street. Officers found a...
fox8live.com
Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
Police Release More Details in Arrest of East Texas Most Wanted Fugitive
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. East Texas most wanted fugitive, Matthew Hoy Edgar, was arrested after almost a year on the run through some extensive work from several law enforcement agencies and is back in a Sabine County, Texas jail.
