ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners Can’t Hang on Against Horns, Fall in Big 12 Opener

By Associated Press
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWK1u_0jzyMvB200

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Marcus Carr hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute as No. 6 Texas escaped Oklahoma with a 70-69 victory in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday.

It was the Longhorns’ fourth straight win on the Sooners’ home court.

Oklahoma (9-4, 0-1) led for most of the second half behind 22 points from Grant Sherfield, and had a chance regain the lead in the final 30 seconds. But freshman Milos Uzan’s 3-point attempt bounced off the back of the rim and the Longhorns (12-1, 1-0) hit six straight free throws down the stretch to seal the victory – withstanding a half-court shot at the buzzer from Oklahoma’s Jacob Groves.

It was the sixth win in a row for Texas, and raised the record of acting coach Rodney Terry to 5-0; he’s guiding the Longhorns during coach Chris Beard’s suspension.

“We knew we were going to have to come in here and work the game for 40 minutes and outcompete a team that is playing well on their home court,” Terry said. “We did a great job down the stretch closing the game out and making our free throws down the stretch.”

Carr, who had 41 points in his last outing for the Longhorns, didn’t get his first bucket until the final 75 seconds of the first half. He finished with 13 points, as did Timmy Allen. Groves scored 17 points, including 5-of-9 from the 3-point line.

The Sooners led by as many as seven in the first half and settled for a 35-31 intermission lead.

Terry said it took a team effort to slow down Sherfield in the second half after he had 16 points by halftime.

“Kudos to our guys for locking in on that game plan and making that adjustment at the half and saying we weren’t going to let the best player beat us today,” Terry said.

OU coach Porter Moser said his team gave up too many opportunities to Texas in the second half.

“I thought we really guarded them at a high level until the second half with those (offensive) rebounds,” Moser said. “You can’t give a team that many second-chance points in the second half.”

Sir’Jabari Rice led the Longhorns’ comeback, getting fouled on a 3-point attempt and hitting all three free throws to tie the game at 60. Rice made all seven of his free throws – all in the final two minutes – and finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

TEXAS: The Longhorns have now won 24 of the last 36 meetings against Oklahoma and has won the last three in a row.

OKLAHOMA: Missed eight straight field-goal attempts midway through the second half, allowing the Longhorns to get back in the game. The Sooners came in ranked 10th in the NCAA in field-goal percentage (50.5) but wound up at 48% in this one, hitting just nine of 25 3-point attempts.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts Kansas State on Tuesday.

Oklahoma: Host Iowa State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Makes Top Three for Top Transfer DL Davon Sears Jr.

The Oklahoma Sooners could certainly use some help along the defensive line after struggling there in 2022, and it appears that they are making a push for one of the top transfer defensive linemen in the portal. Davon Sears Jr., who just wrapped up the 2022 season at Texas State,...
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Texas Football: 2 Longhorns signees that stood out at All-American Game

There were quite a few signees in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class that took part in the festivities at the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3. Of the more than 100 prospects that played in the Under Armour All-American Game, five are Texas commits that signed with head coach Steve Sarkisian in the 2023 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period last month.
AUSTIN, TX
KFOR

Thunder Blast Boston for Historic Win

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen’s Girlfriend, Emma Alvord

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen made headlines at the end of 2022 with his flip-over signing deal. Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon and then to Oklahoma. The saga of recruitment of a five-Star safety prospect has finally come to an end by committing to Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend, Emma Alvord, is committed to Oklahoma too. The couple who made their relationship public in October is drawing people’s attention. Get to know more about Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend in this Emma Alvord wiki.
NORMAN, OK
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy