ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

IMPD: Teenage Boy Dies from “Unintentional” Shooting at Home

INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy died from “unintentional gunshot” wounds at a hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. IMPD says they took a person of interest in custody. “The person who was detained was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO). The case will be presented to the MCPO for a final charging decision,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release Tuesday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance photos of two people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. The shooting happened at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue near Morse Road. Officers found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood

15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon …. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Midday Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

One dead in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit skip. At around 3:50 a.m. Columbus police received a call on a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival CPD found Tyler Cannon in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Good Day Columbus annual gingerbread house decorating competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The competition is sweet!. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Karaline Cohen, and Mike McCarthy put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test, and judging the contest is Catering by Scott executive chef Audriana Bast. This year's winner is Karaline Cohen with 61 likes.
COLUMBUS, OH
wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant

UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSYX ABC6

Family, friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed calling for justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments, held a New Year's Day community news conference. "We demand real, tangible answers and actions," one community activist said. "This family deserves more. This community deserves more....
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy