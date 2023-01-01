Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
IMPD: Teenage Boy Dies from “Unintentional” Shooting at Home
INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy died from “unintentional gunshot” wounds at a hospital in Indianapolis Monday afternoon. IMPD says they took a person of interest in custody. “The person who was detained was released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO). The case will be presented to the MCPO for a final charging decision,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a news release Tuesday morning.
Ohio family asks for help in 16-year-old missing person case
Now 48 years old, Chapman was reported missing shortly after failing to appear in court, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. Chapman is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Two people accused of stealing eight pairs of shoes from store near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking to identify a man and woman accused of stealing shoes from a retail store near Hilliard. CPD says on Dec. 13 at 10:45 a.m., the man and woman went to a store on the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road where they allegedly stole eight pairs of […]
Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance photos of two people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. The shooting happened at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue near Morse Road. Officers found a man, later identified as 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
1 critically injured in Milo-Grogan shooting; suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened near St Clair and Leona avenues around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
NBC4 Columbus
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon …. 15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WUPf2J. Midday Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 3,...
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Native Hal Williams Made a Hollywood Bet That’s Still Paying Off
One Wednesday evening in 1968, Hal Williams walked out the door of his Brentnell Avenue home with two pistols and a tub of Kentucky Fried Chicken, got into his Pontiac Bonneville and left Columbus in the rearview mirror, heading west until he reached California, his sights set on Hollywood. “I...
Man found dead overnight on North Front St. Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found unresponsive in downtown Columbus in what police are calling a fatal hit skip. At around 3:50 a.m. Columbus police received a call on a person lying face down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay Streets. Upon arrival CPD found Tyler Cannon in the […]
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Columbus annual gingerbread house decorating competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The competition is sweet!. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Karaline Cohen, and Mike McCarthy put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test, and judging the contest is Catering by Scott executive chef Audriana Bast. This year's winner is Karaline Cohen with 61 likes.
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside mall in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile boy was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside a shopping mall in Indianapolis, officials say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to The Associated Press, that a shooting happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. outside of the Castleton Square Mall.
wrtv.com
Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
4 women, 1 man shot in separate shootings New Year's Day in Indy
Four women and one man were shot in separate shootings Sunday across the city of Indianapolis. Throughout the first day of the new year, IMPD officers responded to shootings.
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
WSYX ABC6
Family, friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed calling for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments, held a New Year's Day community news conference. "We demand real, tangible answers and actions," one community activist said. "This family deserves more. This community deserves more....
