Alcoa, TN

Alcoa tops Knox Catholic for Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic title

By Nick Dugan
 3 days ago

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Tornadoes tore through the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ Classic field this past week, finishing off Knoxville Catholic, 58-47, to claim the championship on Saturday.

Karli Haworth led Alcoa with 24 points on the evening, while Amelia Pfeiffer chipped in ten points of her own. Sydney Mains poured in 19 points in the loss for the Lady Irish.

Earlier in the day, Greeneville lost a second-straight game to Upperman, 53-38, as the Lady Bees claimed third place.

Elizabethton bounced back in a big way, topping Thomas Dale (VA), 59-56, to secure a fifth-place finish at the Laides’ Classic.

