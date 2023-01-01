Davenport Republican lawmaker Roby Smith is the state's newest banker and the first Quad-Citian to serve in statewide office for half a century. Smith is the new Iowa treasurer — the first from Scott County to take a statewide post since Davenport Republican Roger W. Jepsen was elected more than 50 years ago. He was Iowa's lieutenant governor in 1968 and again in 1970, when the position was elected independently of the governor.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO