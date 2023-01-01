ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC proposal a sparkling way to ring in the new year

By Angela Barbuti
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Va2Ri_0jzyLZux00

He’s ringing in the new year — by putting a ring on it.

Adam Riese popped the question to his girlfriend of five and a half years, Morgan McCarthy, Saturday afternoon in Midtown.

The Hamilton, NJ, native got down on one knee on the rooftop of a West 34th Street building— with a stunning view of his future bride — and the Empire State Building.

He picked out the oval-cut sparkler on his own, but a few days before the proposal, got nervous the surprise was ruined.

“It’s actually kind of funny because … days ago, she sent me a picture and it looked exactly like it …. My heart dropped,” the medical device sales rep said. “I was like, ‘She found my hiding spot.'”

Turns out, the ring in the photo just really resembled the one he chose.

Riese, 28, has plans to be in Times Square at midnight with his new fiancée, so he thought a pre-ball drop proposal would be fitting.

“We had the idea of maybe going to see the ball … growing up in New Jersey, I never did that,” he said.

“It would be cool to do, but at the same time, I know how hectic it is. Luckily enough, I have a buddy who has some connections that can maybe get us there and not have to stand out there all day.”

The lovebirds, who live in Providence, RI, met at the University of New Hampshire.

“I played football up there, and I had an extra year of eligibility because of redshirting,” he said. “And I was always up there for that. And coincidentally, one of our friends was an athletic trainer and helping on the team and she was friends with her.”

Riese said their connection was already apparent on their very first date, when they both ordered the same thing — a Caesar salad topped with steak. “And it’s kind of funny because it worked out where now that happens on a regular basis,” he said.

And he quickly came to the realization that McCarthy, 27, a Massachusetts native who works as an account executive for an e-commerce company, was his perfect match.

“Everything that I wanted in a girlfriend and a wife, she was hitting all of those qualities,” he gushed.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life

Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act

BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter

More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license

The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raj guleria

Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Corrie Writing

From Falafel to Dumplings: A Guide to the Street Food in New York

New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five food streets in New York City:. 1. Smorgasburg: Located in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg is a weekly outdoor food market featuring over 100 local and international food vendors. You can find everything from artisanal ice cream and gourmet sandwiches to exotic flavours and international cuisine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

MoMA stabbing suspect Gary Cabana extradited to NYC, charged: cops

The crazed man accused of flying into a rage and stabbing two employees at the Museum of Modern Art last year has been extradited to the Big Apple and charged, cops said Wednesday. Gary Cabana, 60 — who was initially arrested in Philadelphia and held for a psychiatric evaluation — returned to New York and was charged late Tuesday with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault in connection to the March 12 rampage, authorities said.  Cabana is accused of stabbing a male and female worker, both 24, because he’d just been turned away from a “Bringing Up Baby”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYC’s first baby of 2023 is a 6-pound Brooklyn boy

Say hello to Kingsley Mei — 2023’s first brand-new New Yorker. The son of Dexin and Holly Mei of Brooklyn became the city’s first New Year’s baby when he made his grand entrance at exactly midnight, city hospital officials said. Kingsley’s birth at NYC Health + Hospitals’ South Brooklyn location marked the fourth year in a row the facility claimed the hospital system’s first birth, officials said. Kinglsey weighed 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces, and measured 19 inches tall.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Family asks for help locating Staten Island man, 58

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Relatives of Joe Perry Sr., a 58-year-old Tottenville resident, say they have been searching for their loved one for almost two weeks now. According to his family, Perry Sr. has been missing since Friday, Dec. 23. Perry Sr.’s daughter-in-law, Cassandra Perry, told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com that he was seen wearing a gray hoodie underneath a black winter coat and blue-jean pants in the vicinity of Ellis Street in his neighborhood.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy