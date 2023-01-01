The Gold Alert issued on November 20, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 6 for Torri Mailey has been cancelled. Mailey has been located.

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 123122 2022

-End-

The post *Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .