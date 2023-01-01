ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
*Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

The Gold Alert issued on November 20, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 6 for Torri Mailey has been cancelled. Mailey has been located.

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman

