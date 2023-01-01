Read full article on original website
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AthensTed RiversAthens, GA
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett knows Georgia football offense must ‘clean things up and play better’ against TCU
Stetson Bennett knows Saturday night wasn’t his best performance. Despite throwing for a career-high 398 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown, the Georgia quarterback added he played bad football for about 30 minutes on Saturday as well. And he knows this offense, even after...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart: TCU has ‘similarities’ to Georgia team culture, acknowledges defensive struggles
ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s takeaway on TCU is that the Horned Frogs belong in the national title game for much the same reason as his Georgia Bulldogs. “Their kids believe, they have a lot of similarities to our kids in terms of the culture created there,” Smart said on the Tuesday CFP Championship Game teleconference.
dawgnation.com
TCU leading rusher Kendre Miller ‘questionable’ for National Championship Game against Georgia
One of TCU’s top offensive weapons may not be able to play against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 National Championship Game, as TCU head coach Sonny Dykes stated that running back Kendre Miller is questionable with a knee injury. Miller picked up the injury in TCU’s 51-45 win...
dawgnation.com
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh accepts Senior Bowl invite, quietly having historically good season
ATHENS — Kenny McIntosh’s “Blueprint” for future NFL success will go through Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl this year. The versatile Georgia tailback has carried the Bulldogs’ offense through much of the second half of the season in helping to lead his team to the CFP Championship Game.
dawgnation.com
TCU football sheds ‘Cinderella’ label, moment approaching against Georgia ‘not too big’
ATHENS —The glass slipper no longer fits TCU football, per Coach Sonny Dykes. “The question about the Cinderella thing, I think for a while in some ways we probably viewed ourselves as that early on, because we were figuring this thing out,” said Dykes, the first-year coach of a Horned Frogs team that was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 coming off a 5-7 season.
dawgnation.com
TCU scouting report from Michigan vantage point: A warning for the Georgia football team
ATHENS -- Remember all that talk about how Michigan was going to steamroll TCU in the CFP Fiesta Bowl Semifinal?. It only made sense when one considered how dominant the Wolverines appeared to be throughout most of the season, and even more recently, blowing through Ohio State in Columbus by a 45-23 count and then dominating Purdue 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship Game.
dawgnation.com
How the 2020 Under Armour All-American game played a key role in shaping this Georgia football team
These games aren’t as big as they once as more and more players elect to get a jump on their careers and bypass these celebratory events to go through bowl practices at Georgia. Consider A.J. Harris, Tyler Williams, CJ Allen, Lawson Luckie and Jamaal Jarrett were all with the team on Saturday instead of taking part in either game.
dawgnation.com
ESPN reporter shares Kirby Smart injury update on Georgia tight end Darnell Washington
ATLANTA — Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable to play in the CFP Championship Game after suffering a lower-body injury, per an ESPN report. ESPN field reporter Marty Smith, who was covering the game at the field level, spoke with Coach Kirby Smart and shared specifics on Monday night.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart declines lazy narrative after win over Ohio State, says Stetson Bennett ‘must play better’
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart has taken Georgia football to the top by maintaining championship standards, even when if means raining on his own parade. Stetson Bennett appeared at his best on Georgia’s final scoring drive, but Smart wasn’t about to pile on to the quick and lazy narrative casual onlookers often take of the quarterback carrying the team.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud praises Georgia football program: ‘Helluva team, great team’
ATLANTA — Georgia has seen some pretty great quarterbacks in recent years, especially in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Joe Burrow and Bryce Young are two recent Heisman winners who picked apart Georgia’s defense on their way to beating the Bulldogs. And while Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud couldn’t quite get...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers following iconic win over Ohio State
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers after iconic victory over Ohio State. Winners: Georgia wide receivers. So much...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M
One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
dawgnation.com
Duce Robinson: What’s up next for the priority 5-star Georgia recruiting target?
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Duce Robinson shrugged his shoulders Tuesday night after the Under Armour All-American Game. He remains the biggest remaining target for Georgia in the 2023 signing class. The 5-star recruit out of Arizona left Camping World Stadium with a few big days in mind. In short,...
dawgnation.com
What social media is saying about Georgia football after epic win over Ohio State
ATLANTA — Georgia fans could not have gotten a better start to 2023. Literally. Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles’ missed field goal hit the ground seconds after midnight. Georgia took a knee shortly after and the Bulldogs celebrated an improbable 42-41 win over Ohio State. It twice came back from 14-point deficits, including in the fourth quarter. It was the largest fourth-quarter comeback in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-TCU share some key connections ahead of 2023 National Championship Game
ATLANTA — In the moments after Georgia’s thrilling win over Ohio State, the Bulldogs didn’t know what was next. So locked in on their own contest, players had no idea who had won the game between Michigan-TCU that went final shortly before Georgia took the field. Running...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: What we’ve learned at the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game events
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Flying to the Disney footprint in late December and early January always brings flashbacks now. Never more so than this week. Especially right after leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium at close to 3 o’clock the morning of that 42-41 final in Atlanta. Who could sleep after...
