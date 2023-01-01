ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Jones' 18 points, 16 rebounds lead No. 2 Stanford by Arizona

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — When the shots weren't falling, coach Tara VanDerveer's Stanford team turned it up on the defensive end to stymie high-scoring Arizona. Haley Jones had 18 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and five assists, and second-ranked Stanford picked up the intensity on both ends after the first quarter and rolled past No. 15 Arizona 73-57 in a Monday showdown of the 2021 national champion Cardinal and NCAA runner-up Wildcats.
