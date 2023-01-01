DETROIT -- James Houston became the first player ever with eight sacks in his first six NFL games, and now leads all rookies for the season even though he just made his professional debut about 5 minutes ago. Aidan Hutchinson added another half-sack too, and now has more interceptions than Sauce Gardner. Josh Paschal chipped in two sacks, becoming the third Lions rookie with a multi-sack game this season. The number of times all other NFL teams have combined to accomplish that feat since sacks became a statistic in 1982: Zero.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO