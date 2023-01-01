Read full article on original website
westernkansasnews.com
Two minor injuries in Finney County accident
Finney County, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Finney County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by 22-year-old Natosha Meyers of Deerfield and a 2006 Nissan Frontier driven by 41-year-old Anastacio Lopez Rojas of Syracuse were in the inside westbound on US Highway 50, when a non-contact vehicle stopped in front to turn south onto North Kearny County Line Road.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kailee Thonesavan
A south-central Kansas teenager, missing for nearly two months, may need medical help. Kailee Thonesavan, 16, was last seen on Nov. 10, 2022, in Wichita. Advocates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children share she may still be in town or she may travel to Garden City. She may also need medical attention.
5 hospitalized after SUV T-bones semi on Kansas highway
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were rushed to the hospital after an SUV t-boned a semi-truck after it ran a stop sign across a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 23 and M Road, near Dodge City, with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
