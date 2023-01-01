Read full article on original website
OIT Campus Will Be Closed January 3rd
Due to a water supply issue, the Oregon Tech Klamath Falls campus will be closed on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Additional information has been emailed to Klamath Falls students and employees.
KDRV
Local leaders help find new approaches and solutions to homelessness
ASHLAND -- Today local leaders are conducting a work session to address new approaches and solutions to adult homelessness. Inviting the public to listen and learn how to fix this crisis. Representative Pam Marsh, Oregon House of Representatives, District 5, led the meeting alongside Diane de Ryss, Board Member of...
KTVL
Jackson County's first baby of the new year born in Medford
MEDFORD — Jackson County's first baby of 2023 to be born at the hospital was delivered in Medford at 12:56 a.m. on New Years Day. Providence Medford Medical Center announced, the new bundle of joy is named Zyana, and 'weighed in at a healthy 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.'
KDRV
Almeda fire survivor loses her home once again
MEDFORD, Ore. -- On September 8, 2020, Yvonne Wright and her family lost their homes with many others to the Almeda fire. Wright was then placed in The Jackson apartment complex that was created for fire survivors. It wasn't until December 30, 2022, around 9-10 am, her daughter GingerRose Wright...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
KDRV
Ashland School District responds to group's complaint to U.S. Department of Education
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland School District is responding tonight to a national group's claim that it filed a complaint today with the U.S. Department of Education against the District. Parents Defending Education (PDE) shared its 18-page complaint which includes three pages of narrative and 15 pages of exhibits to support...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/3 – 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Declares Crisis
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch. The suspect in Saturday’s shooting was lodged in the Jackson...
Teen Goes Missing During County Fair
Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.
KDRV
Body armor to help protect Ruger from bullets and other harm
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is planning to get special body armor for one of its staff, made for a staff member with four legs. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today it has a donor willing to get body armor for its newest K9 member, Ruger.
Klamath Falls News
thelundreport.org
Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care
Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
Police Chase Wanted Suspect In Motorhome In Klamath Falls
December 31, 2022 at approximately 10:00AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps fled the scene in a motorhome while deputies pursued. During the pursuit Epps struck four private vehicles as well as damaged a patrol vehicle. During the pursuit Epps discharged a firearm resulting in no injuries.
lakecountyexam.com
Catalytic converter theft ring suspect arrested in Bend
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a residence in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. The investigation, which culminated in late December with the search of three locations including a residence and warehouse in Medford and residence...
naturalresourcereport.com
More details emerge about two black bears illegally shot
TALENT, Ore. — Jackson County firefighters have seen it all, but even they were shocked to find the bodies of two black bears killed in Talent, Ore. OSP continues to seek information about this Oct. 29 case and is providing more details in hopes of finding the perpetrators. OSP...
Emergency Information: Major Crash Involving Fuel Tanker: Highway 97 Closure North Of Klamath Falls
A major crash has occurred near mile post 235 on Highway 97. The scene is about 22 miles south of the Diamond Lake 138 junction. The crash involves a loaded fuel tanker truck that is leaking fuel. The highway is blocked and could be closed for an extended time. Very...
KDRV
One dead in fatal crash in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore-- Late Friday night, Ashland Police reported that one person was killed during a fatal crash within the city limits. According to police, the crash closed Ashland Street between Tolman Creek Road and Clay Street for several hours. APD was assisted by the Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction...
KTVL
Suspect arrested after assault, attempted murder in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested following reports of an assault and a victim with gunshot wounds on New Year's Eve. According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital after receiving two gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. The victim was later released from the hospital.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office warns community of new phone scam
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) has a warning for the local community, watch out for a new phone scam. According JCSO, they've received new reports of scam calls to local residents coming from a JCSO Sergeant Pines. During the call, JCSO says the scammers are asking for...
Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Rd. at Paulina Hwy.; 2nd crash closes Hwy. 97 near Chiloquin
A fatal two-vehicle head-on crash closed Juniper Canyon Road at SE Paulina Highway late Monday afternoon, and authorities advised of an extended closure and to avoid the area. The post Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Rd. at Paulina Hwy.; 2nd crash closes Hwy. 97 near Chiloquin appeared first on KTVZ.
