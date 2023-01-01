Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
EU Parliament starts process to lift 2 lawmakers’ immunity
BRUSSELS (AP) — The president of the European Parliament has launched an urgent procedure to waive the immunity of two lawmakers following a request from Belgian judicial authorities investigating a major corruption scandal rocking EU politics. The European Parliament said Monday that President Roberta Metsola asked all services and...
UN Security Council welcomes new members; 2 are first-timers
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland are getting a formal welcome into the U.N. Security Council. Ambassadors installed their national flags Tuesday alongside those of other members outside the council chambers on Tuesday, when the newcomers took two-year seats that they won unopposed in June. It’s a first for Mozambique and Switzerland. Malta joined the U.N.’s most powerful body for a second time, Ecuador a fourth and Japan a record 12th. China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent, veto-wielding members of the council. Its 10 other members are elected by the 193-nation General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms. They’re allocated by global regions.
German police union calls for action after New Year attacks
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s biggest police union has called for concerted action to prevent a repeat of the violence toward officers, firefighters and medical personnel seen in Berlin and other cities during the New Year’s celebrations. Police in the capital recorded dozens of attacks and said 41 officers were injured. Online videos showing people firing rockets and throwing firecrackers at police cars and rescue vehicles drew widespread condemnation from German authorities. Some politicians have noted that some of the attacks took place in areas of Berlin with large immigrant communities. Police and integration experts warned Tuesday against blanket accusations toward particular groups. The attacks have also reignited a debate in Germany about the use of fireworks in general around New Year.
EU moving toward joint measures to face China’s COVID crisis
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations are fine-tuning a coordinated response to China’s COVID-19 crisis and are zeroing in on travel restrictions that would upset both Beijing and the global airline industry. China has already vehemently rejected travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose and has warned of “countermeasures” if such actions should be expanded in coming days. The International Air Transport Association said it was “extremely disappointing to see this knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years.”
Survey finds bleak outlook for Japanese companies in 2023
TOKYO (AP) — A survey shows major Japanese companies are expecting hard times in 2023 due to higher costs and the yen’s weakness against other currencies. The survey of 117 companies by the Kyodo News service found just over half, or 56%, expect the economy to grow this year. That was down sharply from 84% a year earlier. The bleak outlook reflects worries over a possible global recession as central banks in the U.S. and other major economies raise interest rates to counter inflation. The war in Ukraine has pushed prices of oil and other raw materials higher while at the same time the yen has weakened against the dollar. That has raised risks for the world’s third-largest economy.
Polish police to learn to use grenade launchers after mishap
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — New regulations in Poland require specialized police to go through training with grenade launchers. Local media interpret the decision as a reaction to the Polish police chief’s accidental detonation of such a weapon that had been a gift from Ukraine. The updated instructions for weapons training took effect Jan.1. They were approved by the interior minister just two days after a grenade launcher — a gift from Ukraine officials — exploded unexpectedly last month as the police chief was moving it in his office. He and another person were slightly injured. The police chief said he had been assured the gifted launcher was free of explosives. Some politicians argued that police should be made better acquainted with such weapons.
Myanmar army leader touts election plan on Independence Day
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling military leader has pardoned over 7,000 prisoners, including some political detainees, and detailed plans for an election later this year during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of independence. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing urged other nations and international organizations and his country’s own people to support “the genuine, discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system.” The plan is widely seen as an attempt to normalize the military’s seizure of power in 2021 through the ballot box and to deliver a result that ensures the generals retain control. The military will control the entire process and has spent the past two years enfeebling any credible opposition. There’s no sign the pardoning of 7,012 prisoners included ousted leader Aung Suu Kyi.
Hong Kong allows Cardinal Zen to attend Benedict’s funeral
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s outspoken Roman Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen has been allowed to leave the southern Chinese city to pay his respects to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Vatican City. According to his secretary, the 90-year-old retired bishop will attend the funeral Mass led by Pope Francis on Thursday and return to Hong Kong on Saturday. Zen and five others were fined in November after being found guilty of failing to register a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in widespread 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Zen was first arrested in May last year on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces under a Beijing-imposed national security law. Zen is at odds with Francis over the Vatican’s agreement with China on the appointment of bishops.
Biden to host Japan’s Kishida for talks on NKorea, economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House later this month for economic and security consultations. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the Jan. 13 meeting will include discussions of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, amid concerns over the potential for another nuclear test by the reclusive nation. Also on the agenda: economic issues, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, climate change and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The two leaders last met in Bali, Indonesia, during November’s Group of 20 summit.
US-based Bidoon poet, activist says Kuwait deporting her
ROME (AP) — A Bidoon poet and activist who holds U.S. citizenship says that Kuwait was deporting her against her will after she traveled to the oil-rich nation to visit her family. Mona Kareem, 35, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she was at Kuwait International Airport for hours after facing interrogation following her arrival on a flight from Beirut. She comes from Kuwait’s so-called Bidoon community, which is largely made up of descendants of desert nomads considered stateless by the government. Kuwaiti officials and the U.S. State Department did not respond to requests for comment.
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China are moving closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis. Beijing vehemently rejects travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose and which could well be expanded over the coming days. An EU offer of help that includes vaccine donations was also as good as slapped down Tuesday. Instead, Beijing insisted the situation was “under control” and that it had medical provisions “in adequate supply.”
Pakistan appeals for flood aid ahead of donors conference
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister has issued an emotional appeal ahead of a major conference next week, urging the international community to generously donate funds for the country’s flood victims. The gathering in Geneva — which will be jointly hosted by the United Nations and Pakistan — aims to raise funds for the victims of last summer’s unprecedented flooding, which experts partly attribute to climate change. The disaster killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million Pakistanis. At one point, a third of the country’s territory was under water. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday that his goal was for the world not to forget the flood victims.
Turkish, Russian forces could ‘expand’ Syria joint patrols
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s defense minister says Turkish and Russian troops could “expand” their joint patrols in northern Syria as part of efforts to bring security to the region. Hulusi Akar did not on Wednesday elaborate on the plans, which come days after he held talks with his Syrian and Russian counterparts in a surprise meeting in Moscow. Akar’s meeting with Syria’s Mahmoud Abbas marked the first ministerial level talks between Turkey and Syria since the start of the Syrian civil war more than 11 years ago. Turkey has been threatening a new military offensive into Syria against Kurdish militants it has blamed for a deadly Nov. 13 bomb attack in Istanbul. Russia has opposed a new Turkish incursion.
Macron promises 'first Western tanks' for Ukraine
France is set to become the first Western country to deliver tanks to Ukraine, the French presidency announced Wednesday after talks between Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. "The president wanted to increase... aid" to Ukraine "by accepting to deliver AMX-10 RC light tanks", an aide to the French leader told reporters on condition of anonymity after the call between Macron and Zelensky.
‘I thought I would die on that boat’: Mother recalls the horror of month adrift at sea
Hatemon Nesa weeps as she clings to her 5-year-old daughter, Umme Salima, at a rescue shelter in Indonesia’s Aceh province. Their faces appear gaunt, their eyes sullen, after drifting for weeks at sea on a boat with little food or water. “My skin was rotting off and my bones...
France’s African ex-soldiers win last battle – over pensions
PARIS (AP) — Some of the last survivors in France from a colonial-era infantry corps that recruited tens of thousands of African soldiers to fight in French wars around the world will be able to live out their final days with family members back in Africa after a French government U-turn on their pension rights. The decision to make claiming their pensions easier follows a years-long campaign on behalf of the “Tirailleurs Sénégalais,” who were recruited from Senegal and other former French colonies in sub-Saharan Africa. It also coincides with a movie release in France highlighting the sacrifices that African soldiers made on bloody French battlefields in World War I.
