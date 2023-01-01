ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Firebirds stay hot with another road win, finish 2022 with a gaudy 20-6-3 record

By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

It's no surprise that a team with Fire in its name is capable of getting extremely hot.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds finished 2022 with another win Saturday, easily taking down San Jose 4-1 for their eighth win in nine games and fifth in a row. In December, the Firebirds went 11-3.

Coachella Valley is now 20-6-3 on the season, a record made even more impressive by the fact that they've played 25 of those 29 games on the road.

In Saturday's win, the Firebirds got off on the right foot, scoring a short-handed goal by Jimmy Schuldt followed quickly by a Kole Lind blast to take an early 2-0 lead. San Jose scored a power play goal in the second period, keeping it close at 2-1 entering the third period, but captain Max McCormick got the separating goal midway through the third period. And Ryker Evans found the back of the net a minute later to make it 4-1, and that's way it finished.

Joey Daccord stopped 31 of 32 shots to earn the win in net.

Firebirds pitch a shutout in road win at San Jose on Friday night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fXIA_0jzyJadY00

The Firebirds finished 2022 in a tie for first place. They are tied with Calgary, which beat Ontario 3-1 late Saturday night.

The Firebirds will now have a six-game home stretch starting with their next game Wednesday against the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m.

Shad Powers is a columnist for The Desert Sun. Reach him at shad.powers@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Firebirds stay hot with another road win, finish 2022 with a gaudy 20-6-3 record

