Detroit News
Michigan State announces Keon Coleman will not play basketball this season
The days of Keon Coleman as a dual-sport athlete at Michigan State appear to be over, at least of for now. After completing his sophomore season with the football team, Coleman joined the basketball team for Friday night’s final nonconference game against Buffalo, a move that seemed to indicate he would spend the rest of the season with the basketball team, just as he did last season when he played with both teams as a freshman.
Detroit News
Players-only meeting after CMU setback gets Wolverines 'on the same track'
Ann Arbor — Michigan had to do some soul-searching before the new year. After being stunned by Central Michigan, hitting a low point, and stumbling into 2023 with a 7-5 record, the Wolverines needed to find themselves. In the wake of the shocking setback, they held a players-only meeting...
Detroit News
Hallock becomes 10th Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal
East Lansing — Another Michigan State player has decided to explore his options in the transfer portal. Defensive back Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior who has been in the program for four seasons, has entered the portal, a team spokesman confirmed on Monday. Hallock, the son of former Spartan...
Detroit News
Hunter Dickinson dominates, Michigan rebounds with rout of Maryland to kick off 2023
Ann Arbor — There’s a first time for everything. Throughout his basketball career, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson had never scored more points than the entire opposing team in a half. That changed in Sunday’s Big Ten home opener. Dickinson rang in the new year with his third career...
Detroit News
Michigan State basketball sees difference with Malik Hall's return: 'It was big time'
East Lansing — There was a different feel for Michigan State on Friday night when it closed out nonconference play with a 21-point victory at home over Buffalo. It had nothing to do with the fact the year was coming to an end or that Big Ten play was right around the corner for a team that has taken its share of lumps over the season’s first two months but has kept its head above water.
Detroit News
Gretchen Valade, Carhartt heiress and philanthropist, dies at 97
Detroit’s “Angel of Jazz,” Gretchen Carhartt Valade, has died. She was 97. The Carhartt heiress and philanthropist, who saved the Detroit Jazz Festival from almost certain extinction in 2006, was beloved by not only the jazz musicians she paid and treated well, but also jazz fans who benefited from the world-class free jazz festival she saved.
Detroit News
Michigan gas prices up by 21 cents in the new year
Gas prices in Michigan have increased by 21 cents since last week, 10 cents more than they were this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association. Michiganians are paying an average of $3.20 per gallon for regular gas and $48 to fill a standard 15-gallon tank. The spike is due to, "an increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.
Detroit News
Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself
Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
Detroit News
Bedrock's move into East Riverfront builds buzz for Detroit neighborhood
Detroit — When the City of Detroit laid out its vision for the East Riverfront five years ago, officials' wish list included community space, infrastructure upgrades and additional housing. The area between Jefferson Avenue and the river has seen some progress thanks to ongoing efforts of the Detroit Riverfront...
Detroit News
Mental health issues a growing problem in Michigan's Muslim community. Some fear the worst
Dearborn — Two recent incidents involving Dearborn residents with mental illnesses highlight what city officials and mental health advocates call a growing problem in the Muslim community, where cultural pressures often cause people to hide psychological issues until they spiral out of control. Dearborn resident Ali Naji, 33, who...
Detroit News
Probation expected for Detroit woman who didn't tell firefighters of child in burning home
Detroit — A Detroit woman who allegedly did not inform firefighters about a 2-year-old child in her home after a fire started is expected to be sentenced to three years probation, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Chantel Alexander escaped from a fire in her Detroit home in...
Detroit News
Detroit man filmed forcing woman into van charged
A Detroit man has been charged in connection with forcing a woman into a van in the city on Christmas, police announced Tuesday. Quintin Brian Dorrough, 32, was arraigned Dec. 31 through 36th District Court on unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence, records show. A bond re-determination hearing was held Tuesday....
Detroit News
Avalon Bakery to close flagship cafe, open new space within Jolly Pumpkin
In an email sent out to customers Tuesday night, Avalon International Breads co-founder Jackie Victor announced the flagship, original café on Willis near Cass will close Sunday after more than 25 years of business. Avalon will continue to have a presence within the Cass Corridor, however, and will serve...
Detroit News
Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.
Detroit News
Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile
A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured. According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile and Fenelon Street after a...
Detroit News
Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon
A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
Detroit News
NB I-75 reopened at 9 Mile after crews cleared crash scene
A four-lane crash on northbound Interstate 75 at Nine Mile in Oakland County was cleared around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. The incident was reported around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday near I-696, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter. "Preliminary investigation revealed that during...
Detroit News
Undercover Dearborn police officer fired at by suspect with rifle
Two suspects were taken into police custody Monday after a man with a rifle allegedly fired multiple shots at an undercover officer. According to the Dearborn Police Department, police responded to a call around 6 a.m. Monday of a vehicle stolen in the city of Dearborn. Within minutes, police located the vehicle and followed it to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Roosevelt Street in Detroit.
Detroit News
One dead, two injured in New Year's Eve party triple shooting in Detroit
Detroit Police are investigating a triple shooting during a New Year's Eve party that left one person dead on the city’s east side. According to police, officers responded to a call about the shooting at 1:42 a.m. Monday in the area of E. Warren and E. Outer Drive. When...
Detroit News
Police investigating after noose found in Grosse Pointe restaurant
A noose made of paper towels was found in a men's bathroom in a Panera Bread restaurant Saturday in downtown Grosse Pointe. The city's public safety department received a complaint about the noose from workers at the Panera Bread on 17150 Kercheval Avenue. John Alcorn, the city's chief of police,...
