Fort Worth, TX

Detroit News

Michigan State announces Keon Coleman will not play basketball this season

The days of Keon Coleman as a dual-sport athlete at Michigan State appear to be over, at least of for now. After completing his sophomore season with the football team, Coleman joined the basketball team for Friday night’s final nonconference game against Buffalo, a move that seemed to indicate he would spend the rest of the season with the basketball team, just as he did last season when he played with both teams as a freshman.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State basketball sees difference with Malik Hall's return: 'It was big time'

East Lansing — There was a different feel for Michigan State on Friday night when it closed out nonconference play with a 21-point victory at home over Buffalo. It had nothing to do with the fact the year was coming to an end or that Big Ten play was right around the corner for a team that has taken its share of lumps over the season’s first two months but has kept its head above water.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Gretchen Valade, Carhartt heiress and philanthropist, dies at 97

Detroit’s “Angel of Jazz,” Gretchen Carhartt Valade, has died. She was 97. The Carhartt heiress and philanthropist, who saved the Detroit Jazz Festival from almost certain extinction in 2006, was beloved by not only the jazz musicians she paid and treated well, but also jazz fans who benefited from the world-class free jazz festival she saved.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan gas prices up by 21 cents in the new year

Gas prices in Michigan have increased by 21 cents since last week, 10 cents more than they were this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association. Michiganians are paying an average of $3.20 per gallon for regular gas and $48 to fill a standard 15-gallon tank. The spike is due to, "an increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself

Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bedrock's move into East Riverfront builds buzz for Detroit neighborhood

Detroit — When the City of Detroit laid out its vision for the East Riverfront five years ago, officials' wish list included community space, infrastructure upgrades and additional housing. The area between Jefferson Avenue and the river has seen some progress thanks to ongoing efforts of the Detroit Riverfront...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man filmed forcing woman into van charged

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with forcing a woman into a van in the city on Christmas, police announced Tuesday. Quintin Brian Dorrough, 32, was arraigned Dec. 31 through 36th District Court on unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence, records show. A bond re-determination hearing was held Tuesday....
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Avalon Bakery to close flagship cafe, open new space within Jolly Pumpkin

In an email sent out to customers Tuesday night, Avalon International Breads co-founder Jackie Victor announced the flagship, original café on Willis near Cass will close Sunday after more than 25 years of business. Avalon will continue to have a presence within the Cass Corridor, however, and will serve...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile

A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured. According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile and Fenelon Street after a...
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon

A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

NB I-75 reopened at 9 Mile after crews cleared crash scene

A four-lane crash on northbound Interstate 75 at Nine Mile in Oakland County was cleared around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. The incident was reported around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday near I-696, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter. "Preliminary investigation revealed that during...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Undercover Dearborn police officer fired at by suspect with rifle

Two suspects were taken into police custody Monday after a man with a rifle allegedly fired multiple shots at an undercover officer. According to the Dearborn Police Department, police responded to a call around 6 a.m. Monday of a vehicle stolen in the city of Dearborn. Within minutes, police located the vehicle and followed it to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Roosevelt Street in Detroit.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Police investigating after noose found in Grosse Pointe restaurant

A noose made of paper towels was found in a men's bathroom in a Panera Bread restaurant Saturday in downtown Grosse Pointe. The city's public safety department received a complaint about the noose from workers at the Panera Bread on 17150 Kercheval Avenue. John Alcorn, the city's chief of police,...
GROSSE POINTE, MI

