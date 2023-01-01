ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bright season continues for Stang girls hockey as Brightman gets her 100th career point

By Standard-Times
 3 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — It was an historic afternoon for Mikayla Brightman.

The Bishop Stang senior notched her 100th career point as the Spartans celebrated by defeating North Quincy at home, 4-1, at Hetland Arena.

Brighton, who is the returning Southcoast Today Girls Hockey Player of the Year, a Catholic Central League all star and a two-time captain, becomes the first female to reach the 100-point plateau and the 10th ice hockey player in school history to record the century mark.

She finished the day with two goals and an assist in the win.

“I would not have been able to do this — score 100 points — without my teammates," Brightman said. "Physically working on the ice or mentally picking me up, they are always there. This is really a team accomplishment. All the assists. Everyone truly shares in it.”

Stang head coach Bill Theodore praised his senior star after the game.

“We knew from the beginning that Mikayla is special," he said. "She is an outstanding student and she is a very good person. She is helpful with the younger students and she sets an example for all of her teammates to follow both in softball and in hockey. Mikayla will not be outworked."

Brightman’s 100th point came unassisted on a wraparound goal at the 2:22 mark of the second period. She quickly followed that two minutes with another goal on an assist by Emily Curran.

Theodore was happy with the way the team increased their tempo of play after a scoreless first period.

The Spartans (6-1; 2-1 in Catholic Central League) outshot North Quincy 22-1 in the second period, leading to a 2-0 advantage going into the third frame.

In the third period, North Quincy closed the gap to 2-1, netting a goal at the 7:30 mark. Stang responded immediately, with two goals by Lexi Yost in the very next shift. Brightman and Kacey Curran both assisted on the first of Yost’s goals.

“We picked it up as the game went on, and were able to come out with a win," Theodore said. "We are on a roll right now.”

For the game, the Spartans had 39 shots on goal, compared to only 10 on for North Quincy.

Theodore also gave a shout out to his line of Brightman, Yost and Kacey Curran. He said the chemistry amongst the three is crucial to their success.

"Our chemistry off the ice is great, and it then carries over to the ice," Brightman said. "We laugh together a lot. If one of us misses a pass, we brush it off, we joke, and we get back after it.”

Brightman thanked her coaches afterward, as well as to a large contingent of extended family who showed up to support her. She reserved special thanks for her parents, Michael and Tracy Brightman, who attends every game.

Brightman and the Spartans look to keep it going this Wednesday with the first of two matchups with Bishop Fenwick, beginning at home at 6 p.m.

