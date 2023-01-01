ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Livingston County Road Commission approves $54.3M budget for 2023

By Jennifer Eberbach, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26q32s_0jzyJVAn00

Livingston County road officials have approved a more-than $54.3 million budget for local road and bridge repairs that will include projects on dozens of county roads in 2023.

Some projects have yet to be approved at all levels and others may see costs change, which will mean shifting funds from one project to another.

"Things change throughout the year," Livingston County Road Commission Director Steve Wasylk said during a Dec. 28 budget hearing. "Projects are added. Revenues are added. Things change."

Wasylk said he expects revenues could be higher than forecast, depending how much the commission receives from the state's Michigan Transportation Fund and contributions from local townships.

Road commission officials budgeted for more than $25.9 million in state road funds, the same as 2022, but Wasylk said he expects to receive more in MTF funding. Last year, the road commission budgeted for about $25.2 million in state funds.

"It wasn’t as over forecast as I’d originally hoped, but it was over forecast," he said, also saying the economy led to people not driving as much and not using as much fuel.

He said federal aid will provide "a pretty good chunk this year" and the budget shows more than $7 million in federal aid, up from more than $3.4 million in 2022.

Much of that federal aid is a more-than $4.6 million credit for a $6.5 million project on Old U.S. 23 in Hartland Township from the intersection at M-59/Highland Road to the Brighton Township line south of Bergin Road.

The road will be reconstructed with new pavement and widened for a new center turn lane, with a more than $1.3 million contribution from Hartland Township.

The road commission anticipates an additional $6 million for pavement preservation of local roads, which would be split 50-50, with local townships contributing $3 million and the road commission providing matches. Those projects have not yet been determined. Pavement preservation projects are normally approved in March.

Primary road projects in the county expected in 2023 include:

  • Old U.S. 23 in Hartland Township between the M-59/Highland Road intersection south to the Brighton Township line south of Bergin Road. The project is more than $6.5 million with a $4.6 million federal aid credit and $1.3 million contribution from Hartland Township.
  • Chilson Road between Crooked Lake and Beck roads in Genoa Township. More than $1.4 million with a more than $997,000 federal aid credit.
  • Fowlerville Road at the I-96 interchange, between Van Buren Road and Fowlerville village limits in Handy Township; $800,000 with a more than $298,000 federal aid credit.
  • Marr Road will be improved with limestone gravel between Burkhart Road and the bridge in Howell Township; $250,000
  • Swarthout Road in Putnam Township will be improved with limestone gravel; $250,000
  • Cohoctah Road between Antcliff and Oak Grove roads in Cohoctah Township; $95,000 with a $36,500 local contribution
  • Oak Grove Road between Cohoctah Road and the county line in Cohoctah Township; $60,000 with a $30,000 local contribution
  • Antcliff Road between Gannon and Cohoctah roads in Cohoctah Township; $45,000 with a $22,500 local contribution

Wasylk said he expects $500,000 for special projects could be used to pave a currently gravel portion of Bergin Road in Hartland Township, from Hacker Road to before Old U.S. 23. He said Hartland Township officials are still considering the pavement project and have not yet approved it.

"If it doesn’t go through, we can move (the money) somewhere else," he said.

Federal aid will help cover most of the cost of upgrading two traffic signals:

  • Grand River Avenue and Burkhart Road in Howell Township; $198,000 with a more than $178,000 federal aid credit
  • Grand River Avenue and Trinity Health Medical Center - Brighton in Genoa Township, which will be expanded with a full hospital; $184,000 with a more than $165,000 federal aid credit.

Three bridge projects also appear in the budget:

  • Peavy Road bridge work will be completed in Marion Township. The project is more than $1.4 million with a $781,000 federal aid credit and more than $146,000 state aid credit
  • White Road bridge in Deerfield Township; more than $545,000
  • Gannon Road culvert; $500,000

In addition, the budget includes local, non-primary road repairs:

  • Bitten Lakes Estates in Brighton Township; $200,000
  • Bradley Road between Iosco Road and the township line in Iosco Township; $120,000 with a $60,000 local contribution
  • Cedar Lake Road between Jewell and Norton roads in Marion Township; $115,000 with a $57,500 local contribution
  • Owosso Road between Allen and Chase Lake roads in Cohoctah Township; $45,000 with a $22,500 local contribution
  • Armstrong Road from Musson Road to the end in Oceola Township; $86,000 with a $86,000 local contribution
  • Dunn Road between Green and Argentine roads in Oceola Township; $147,000 with a $147,000 local contribution
  • Kimberly Drive from Curdy Road to the end in Oceola Township; $66,000 with a $66,000 local contribution

County road officials also budgeted $500,000 for miscellaneous road repairs "for plans or jobs that might pop up," Wasylk said. "It gives us a pot of money, so we don’t have to find it somewhere else."

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

Aldi grocery store coming to Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Aldi store is coming to Ypsilanti Township. Currently, residents in Ypsilanti Township have to travel to Pittsfield Township or Van Buren Township to shop at the discount grocery store. The township announced Tuesday that the store will be built at 420 S. Huron...
YPSILANTI, MI
HometownLife.com

Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township

A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township. Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
FLINT, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Provide No Update on Hit and Run Case

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the Saline Police Department will not release more information about the Dec. 21 hit and run on Michigan Avenue because the case had been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and no charges have been made yet. Radzik did confirm that a woman...
Detroit News

Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
US 103.1

Capitol Coney Island In Flint Closing – What You Need To Know

Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors for good this month. The popular restaurant, located at the corner of Bristol and Van Slyke Roads will be permanently closing on Monday, January 16, 2023. According to a source, the property has been purchased by General Motors and will eventually be used for offices.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Township Man Hospitalized After Burns

A Saline Township man was hospitalized after suffering burns while working outside Sunday afternoon. The Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Jordan Road for a reported barrel explosion. When firefighters arrived they found a male lying on the ground with burns to his face, arm and hands.
SALINE, MI
HometownLife.com

New banquet center opens in Westland at site of former restaurant

There's a new place to party in Westland, and Moe Sohoubah believes it's the first of its kind to open in metro Detroit in a very long time. SoHo Grand Banquet and Event Center, 34615 Warren Road, began hosting events in October. Where the former Fire Mountain restaurant once stood,...
WESTLAND, MI
Banana 101.5

7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon

Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
MONROE, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy