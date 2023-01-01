Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge on Influential Ninth Circuit Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
WWEEK
The City Is Dismal After Hours. Open a Waffle House.
Problem: The city is dismal after hours. Idea: Open a Waffle House. Portland isn’t dead. It’s just dead after 10 pm. When the lights went out last March at The Roxy diner on Southwest Harvey Milk Street, it wasn’t just the end of 27 years of serving pancakes and camaraderie to the LGBTQ+ kids and scruffy misfits. It was the demise of the last 24-hour indoor restaurant in central Portland.
WWEEK
Downtown Is a Ghost Town. Create a Six-Block Carless Square in the Heart of Portland.
Problem: Downtown is a ghost town. Idea: Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland. Urban planners have long said foot traffic is the key ingredient of a healthy, thriving downtown core. Right now, that’s exactly what Portland is missing. Some downtown blocks, like those along Broadway,...
Eater
G-Love Owner Garrett Benedict’s Favorite Portland Restaurants and Food Carts
Welcome to Dining Confidential, a monthly column in which local chefs talk about their favorite places in Portland, highlighting their own restaurant’s ethos, sharing fun personal takes, and fostering a community spirit. Know of a chef you’d like to see featured? Let us know via our tip line.
WWEEK
Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).
Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
WWEEK
Sloan’s Tavern Is Remembered Fondly by Former Regulars and Employees Following Its Closure
Although the best-known feature of Sloan’s Tavern is the semi truck cab jutting out of the front exterior wall, it’s easy enough for even veteran patrons to remember that the beloved watering hole only ever came about as an afterthought. “We’ve had the tavern 43 years,” recalls Shirley...
Landslide washes away 20-foot section of popular hiking spot; trail still open
The Multnomah-Wahkeena Loop Trail, one of the more popular hiking spots in the Columbia River Gorge, remains open after a slide washed away a 20-foot section of the paved path about a half-mile past Benson Bridge, near Multnomah Falls.
WWEEK
How to Save Portland
Now is the moment for Portland to shake things up. You can practically taste the appetite for change in the air. In the past year, Portland voters have approved a complete overhaul of city government, combining several reforms into a recipe that’s never been cooked up anywhere else. Meanwhile, the mayor’s office is trying something nearly everyone scoffed at: moving people now sleeping on the streets into 250-capacity encampments.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Portland Restaurateur Terminates Lease of Ghost Kitchen
PORTLAND RESTAURATEUR TERMINATES LEASE OF GHOST KITCHEN: In December, WW wrote about two men with felony convictions running a “ghost kitchen” in the old Pok Pok building in Slabtown, from which they advertised over 75 distinct “virtual restaurants” on food delivery apps. Much of the food between the brands at Homage Industrial Kitchen is the same, according to owner John Wirtz, who spoke with WW in early December. Wirtz was convicted of raping a 14-year old girl in 2018. His chief financial officer is Seth Thayres, a former Salem cop convicted of stealing over $30,000 from businesses with an accomplice in 2019. On Jan. 2, WW reported that Wirtz had told employees the company would be filing for bankruptcy this week. And on Jan. 3, WW learned that building owner and local restaurateur Scott Dolich terminated Homage’s lease and that the building would be available for rent in early February. Dolich declined to say when and why he terminated the lease. Meanwhile, five other people who worked at the kitchen have filed wage complaints with the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries since WW’s Dec. 15 story. That makes for a total of 15 complaints in 18 months.
kptv.com
Oregon Zoo extends ZooLights, offers discounted admission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There will be a few more chances to catch the dazzling light display at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo announced Tuesday it has extended the ZooLights by three days, with discounted admission to the winter wonderland from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8. “It’s been...
Eater
Portland Restaurateur Tommy Habetz Is in the Hospital After a Brain Hemorrhage
Portland chef Tommy Habetz, known for his restaurants Bunk Sandwiches and Pizza Jerk, suffered a brain hemorrhage on December 22, Willamette Week first reported. Habetz was at home with his son when the hemorrhage occurred. After his son called 9-1-1, Habetz arrived at Providence for emergency surgery to relieve the pressure in his brain. He is currently in the intensive care unit and is expected to remain in the hospital for two to three months.
pethelpful.com
Dog-Friendly Hotel in Portland Is Four-Legged Friend Approved
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There’s no shortage of incredible dog-friendly hotels and each one blows us away. Our bucket list has essentially become just places to travel with our dogs. LOL! And the latest one we need to visit will take you to the Pacific Northwest.
WWEEK
Make Inner Eastside Residential Neighborhoods Three Stories Tall
Problem: Not nearly enough housing stock. Idea: Make inner eastside residential neighborhoods three stories tall. Since the Portland City Council declared a housing emergency in 2015, conditions have only gotten worse. Two indicators tell the story: The city’s residential rental vacancy rate—1.8%—is among the nation’s lowest and about a third of the rate in desirable cities such as Austin and Seattle. Second, even though Portland’s population declined 1.7% last year amid a tsunami of bad publicity, home prices rose. The results of the housing shortfall show on the sidewalks: The January 2022 homeless count found a big increase from 2019.
hereisoregon.com
Oregon volunteers are ready to help you recycle real Christmas trees
The noble Christmas tree has served its traditional purpose, bringing the scent of nature inside during the winter, brightening the living room by displaying lights and shiny ornaments, and sheltering gifts from those who can’t wait until Dec. 25 to be surprised. There’s no rush, but real trees as...
WWEEK
Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.
Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
Town halls set on controversial Metro land swap for development
Two town halls are scheduled Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4 and 5, on a controversial land swap intended to jump start additional residential construction in Tigard.
kptv.com
Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week. Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.
WWEEK
Where to Drink This Week
3450 N Williams Ave., Suite 7, 503-764-9345, grochaucellars.com. 4-8 pm Friday-Sunday. This Yamhill County winery is marking 20 years of business by bringing its products closer to its Portland drinkers. Grochau Cellars, located just outside of downtown Amity, opened a tasting room in the Eliot neighborhood this fall. The business also changed its name: From here on out, Grochau is officially GC Wines. While the new moniker might be a bit dull, the wines—like the Commuter Cuveé Pinot Noir, a blend of fruit from 11 Willamette Valley vineyards—certainly are not.
WWEEK
Where to Eat This Week
959 SE Division St., #100, 971-357-8020, barpalomar.com. 5-10 pm Tuesday-Saturday. In September, longtime Portland chef Ricky Bella took charge of the burners in Palomar’s kitchen, reigniting the space by weaving the flavors of his Mexican American heritage with the restaurant’s Cuban staples. It’s best to bounce around all sections of the tight, one-page menu, but there is one nonnegotiable appetizer. Ceviche de camarones, made with leche de tigre, gets its richness from avocado, its texture from cucumber, and tart acid from diced pineapple.
Channel 6000
Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
