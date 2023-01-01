ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

The City Is Dismal After Hours. Open a Waffle House.

Problem: The city is dismal after hours. Idea: Open a Waffle House. Portland isn’t dead. It’s just dead after 10 pm. When the lights went out last March at The Roxy diner on Southwest Harvey Milk Street, it wasn’t just the end of 27 years of serving pancakes and camaraderie to the LGBTQ+ kids and scruffy misfits. It was the demise of the last 24-hour indoor restaurant in central Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).

Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

How to Save Portland

Now is the moment for Portland to shake things up. You can practically taste the appetite for change in the air. In the past year, Portland voters have approved a complete overhaul of city government, combining several reforms into a recipe that’s never been cooked up anywhere else. Meanwhile, the mayor’s office is trying something nearly everyone scoffed at: moving people now sleeping on the streets into 250-capacity encampments.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Portland Restaurateur Terminates Lease of Ghost Kitchen

PORTLAND RESTAURATEUR TERMINATES LEASE OF GHOST KITCHEN: In December, WW wrote about two men with felony convictions running a “ghost kitchen” in the old Pok Pok building in Slabtown, from which they advertised over 75 distinct “virtual restaurants” on food delivery apps. Much of the food between the brands at Homage Industrial Kitchen is the same, according to owner John Wirtz, who spoke with WW in early December. Wirtz was convicted of raping a 14-year old girl in 2018. His chief financial officer is Seth Thayres, a former Salem cop convicted of stealing over $30,000 from businesses with an accomplice in 2019. On Jan. 2, WW reported that Wirtz had told employees the company would be filing for bankruptcy this week. And on Jan. 3, WW learned that building owner and local restaurateur Scott Dolich terminated Homage’s lease and that the building would be available for rent in early February. Dolich declined to say when and why he terminated the lease. Meanwhile, five other people who worked at the kitchen have filed wage complaints with the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries since WW’s Dec. 15 story. That makes for a total of 15 complaints in 18 months.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon Zoo extends ZooLights, offers discounted admission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There will be a few more chances to catch the dazzling light display at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo announced Tuesday it has extended the ZooLights by three days, with discounted admission to the winter wonderland from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8. “It’s been...
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Portland Restaurateur Tommy Habetz Is in the Hospital After a Brain Hemorrhage

Portland chef Tommy Habetz, known for his restaurants Bunk Sandwiches and Pizza Jerk, suffered a brain hemorrhage on December 22, Willamette Week first reported. Habetz was at home with his son when the hemorrhage occurred. After his son called 9-1-1, Habetz arrived at Providence for emergency surgery to relieve the pressure in his brain. He is currently in the intensive care unit and is expected to remain in the hospital for two to three months.
PORTLAND, OR
pethelpful.com

Dog-Friendly Hotel in Portland Is Four-Legged Friend Approved

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There’s no shortage of incredible dog-friendly hotels and each one blows us away. Our bucket list has essentially become just places to travel with our dogs. LOL! And the latest one we need to visit will take you to the Pacific Northwest.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Make Inner Eastside Residential Neighborhoods Three Stories Tall

Problem: Not nearly enough housing stock. Idea: Make inner eastside residential neighborhoods three stories tall. Since the Portland City Council declared a housing emergency in 2015, conditions have only gotten worse. Two indicators tell the story: The city’s residential rental vacancy rate—1.8%—is among the nation’s lowest and about a third of the rate in desirable cities such as Austin and Seattle. Second, even though Portland’s population declined 1.7% last year amid a tsunami of bad publicity, home prices rose. The results of the housing shortfall show on the sidewalks: The January 2022 homeless count found a big increase from 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Oregon volunteers are ready to help you recycle real Christmas trees

The noble Christmas tree has served its traditional purpose, bringing the scent of nature inside during the winter, brightening the living room by displaying lights and shiny ornaments, and sheltering gifts from those who can’t wait until Dec. 25 to be surprised. There’s no rush, but real trees as...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.

Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week. Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Where to Drink This Week

3450 N Williams Ave., Suite 7, 503-764-9345, grochaucellars.com. 4-8 pm Friday-Sunday. This Yamhill County winery is marking 20 years of business by bringing its products closer to its Portland drinkers. Grochau Cellars, located just outside of downtown Amity, opened a tasting room in the Eliot neighborhood this fall. The business also changed its name: From here on out, Grochau is officially GC Wines. While the new moniker might be a bit dull, the wines—like the Commuter Cuveé Pinot Noir, a blend of fruit from 11 Willamette Valley vineyards—certainly are not.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Where to Eat This Week

959 SE Division St., #100, 971-357-8020, barpalomar.com. 5-10 pm Tuesday-Saturday. In September, longtime Portland chef Ricky Bella took charge of the burners in Palomar’s kitchen, reigniting the space by weaving the flavors of his Mexican American heritage with the restaurant’s Cuban staples. It’s best to bounce around all sections of the tight, one-page menu, but there is one nonnegotiable appetizer. Ceviche de camarones, made with leche de tigre, gets its richness from avocado, its texture from cucumber, and tart acid from diced pineapple.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy