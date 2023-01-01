ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Richard Valle named chair of Kings County board of supervisors; Sarah Hacker sworn in as DA

Supervisor Richard Valle was made chairman of the Kings County Board of Supervisors Tuesday during their first meeting of the year. Shortly after the meeting began, the board reorganized and nominations for the 2023 chairman were called for. Supervisor Richard Fagundes was immediately nominated, but Fagundes declined the nomination because of a pending surgery.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Hate Is in the Air

In mid-October, two young Latino males enjoying a Friday night together in the Tower District in Fresno were brutally assaulted by a man who apparently did not like the fact that they were holding hands. Robert Calderon, one of the men beaten, suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, a horrible gash on his brow and sore ribs.
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Excremental Change: Public Toilets Needed Now

A livable city should have an adequate number of public toilets. Urban planners plan for public spaces, pedestrian access, good transit and parks, but they almost never plan for providing public toilets. The issue comes up in debates about urban planning, if at all, when talking about homelessness. But it’s...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Parks at Fig Garden Shooting Identified

Fresno police have identified a 30-year-old man shot to death at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of North Fruit Avenue. Officers say that Steven Montano, 30, died after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day at The Parks at Fig Garden. EMS personnel immediately...
FRESNO, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Missing 86 Year Old Fresno Man Found Deceased

On Tuesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a body being found in a dry ponding basin. An irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check of property located on the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Sumner Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City. Deputies responded and found it to be a deceased man who had obviously been there a considerable amount of time.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Jaywalking Becomes Legal Sunday as Many New State Laws Take Effect

Jaywalking becomes legal in California starting Sunday. Assembly Bill 2147 no longer makes crossing a street outside a crosswalk a crime — as long as it is safe. It is unlikely to free up time for Clovis and Fresno traffic cops. Clovis police had issued nine jaywalking citations through...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted for fraud and vehicle burglary in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know who this is?. The Clovis Police Department says they are wanted for both fraud and vehicle burglary. According to Clovis Police, the alleged crimes took place at Walmart and GB3. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim shot and killed in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Friday evening has been identified according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Turner Avenue regarding gunshots heard in the area and a male subject not moving […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
MARIPOSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
PORTERVILLE, CA

