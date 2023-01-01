Read full article on original website
Richard Valle named chair of Kings County board of supervisors; Sarah Hacker sworn in as DA
Supervisor Richard Valle was made chairman of the Kings County Board of Supervisors Tuesday during their first meeting of the year. Shortly after the meeting began, the board reorganized and nominations for the 2023 chairman were called for. Supervisor Richard Fagundes was immediately nominated, but Fagundes declined the nomination because of a pending surgery.
Hate Is in the Air
In mid-October, two young Latino males enjoying a Friday night together in the Tower District in Fresno were brutally assaulted by a man who apparently did not like the fact that they were holding hands. Robert Calderon, one of the men beaten, suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, a horrible gash on his brow and sore ribs.
Excremental Change: Public Toilets Needed Now
A livable city should have an adequate number of public toilets. Urban planners plan for public spaces, pedestrian access, good transit and parks, but they almost never plan for providing public toilets. The issue comes up in debates about urban planning, if at all, when talking about homelessness. But it’s...
Homicide Victim in Parks at Fig Garden Shooting Identified
Fresno police have identified a 30-year-old man shot to death at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of North Fruit Avenue. Officers say that Steven Montano, 30, died after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day at The Parks at Fig Garden. EMS personnel immediately...
10 Fresno Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fresno, Ca. - In addition to enjoying a lower cost of living than the rest of California, Fresno is home to a resilient job market with several industries hiring to fill good-paying jobs.
Missing 86 Year Old Fresno Man Found Deceased
On Tuesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a body being found in a dry ponding basin. An irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check of property located on the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Sumner Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City. Deputies responded and found it to be a deceased man who had obviously been there a considerable amount of time.
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM: Police look for 2 suspects in Fresno theft
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help to identify two suspects of a theft at a local business. Police say on Monday, December 12, 2022, two men entered the Botines Charros business that is located at 3623 West Shaw Avenue and walked around the store for several minutes. […]
Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: See how much real estate prices decreased the week of Dec. 18
The median price per square foot for a home in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County decreased in the last week to $219. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was $222. In the past week, a 1,528-square-foot home on West...
Jaywalking Becomes Legal Sunday as Many New State Laws Take Effect
Jaywalking becomes legal in California starting Sunday. Assembly Bill 2147 no longer makes crossing a street outside a crosswalk a crime — as long as it is safe. It is unlikely to free up time for Clovis and Fresno traffic cops. Clovis police had issued nine jaywalking citations through...
Suspect wanted for fraud and vehicle burglary in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know who this is?. The Clovis Police Department says they are wanted for both fraud and vehicle burglary. According to Clovis Police, the alleged crimes took place at Walmart and GB3. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP...
They are the first 2023 newborn babies in the Central Valley
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several medical centers in the Central Valley announced the first babies born on the first day of 2023 and here they are! Sierra View Medical Center: Bonifasio was delivered at 12:10 a.m., baby Bonifasio weighed seven pounds and five ounces, and was 20.5 inches long, his due date was scheduled […]
LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
IDENTIFIED: Victim shot and killed in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Friday evening has been identified according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Turner Avenue regarding gunshots heard in the area and a male subject not moving […]
Man shot and killed in Tulare's 1st homicide of 2023
Tulare police officers are working to solve its first homicide of the new year.
New coffee shop comes to Fresno's Tower District
Owners of a new shop in Fresno's Tower District hope to offer you a unique coffee experience.
PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
Northwest Fresno pottery business aims to help foster youth
A northwest Fresno pottery business is reaching out to help foster youth in our community.
