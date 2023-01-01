ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide and Wildcats show school spirit at Sugar Bowl

By Britney Dixon
WGNO
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A gloomy day in New Orleans didn’t stop the party in Champions Square.

For the first time ever, Alabama and Kansas State University went head to head in the best place for a premiere matchup — the Superdome for the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

“I think it’s great to be able to be in the New Years 6,” said one Kansas State student.

“I feel like it’s a big accomplishment for the program,” an Alabama fan said. “We would love to be in the playoffs but it’s okay to be here.”

Several Alabama students we met were home grown. They were able to spend New Year’s weekend in their own city.

“I’m so excited to not be in Tuscaloosa but still have that feeling of being in Alabama with the fans around,” one student said.

WGNO

