ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season

The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral

Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Quarterback's Surprising Transfer Decision

There has been tons of quarterback movement via the transfer portal over the past month. But one top quarterback who had entered the portal just made a surprising decision. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has exited the portal. He will return to Coastal Carolina for the 2023 season.
CONWAY, SC
The Spun

SEC Commissioner Reacts To Georgia Beating Ohio State

For the eighth time in a row, an SEC team emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff semifinal round after Georgia knocked off Ohio State to reach the title game for the second straight year. As you might imagine, the SEC higher-ups are feeling pretty good about it. Appearing on...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet

Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Max Duggan Very Clear

Few football scouts envisioned Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan facing off as starting quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff National Championship. A former Georgia walk-on, Bennett improbably led the Bulldogs to a national title upon returning as a junior college transfer. He'll return to the grand stage to oppose Duggan, who began the season as TCU's backup.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy