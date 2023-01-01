Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season
The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral
Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Tom Brady Speaks Out After Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is offering his support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest... The post Tom Brady Speaks Out After Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Game appeared first on Outsider.
Robert Griffin III’s Wife Gives Major Pregnancy Update After His Abrupt Fiesta Bowl Exit
Fee agent Robert Griffin III and his wife are still waiting for the clock to run out regarding meeting their new baby. According to reports, the quarterback and his wife, Grete Griffin, thought they would meet their new baby girl on Dec. 31. However, it seems like it was a false start.
NFL World in Shock After Terrifying Damar Hamlin Injury During Bills-Bengals Game
The NFL world is currently in a state of shock after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.... The post NFL World in Shock After Terrifying Damar Hamlin Injury During Bills-Bengals Game appeared first on Outsider.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
Football World Reacts To Quarterback's Surprising Transfer Decision
There has been tons of quarterback movement via the transfer portal over the past month. But one top quarterback who had entered the portal just made a surprising decision. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has exited the portal. He will return to Coastal Carolina for the 2023 season.
SEC Commissioner Reacts To Georgia Beating Ohio State
For the eighth time in a row, an SEC team emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff semifinal round after Georgia knocked off Ohio State to reach the title game for the second straight year. As you might imagine, the SEC higher-ups are feeling pretty good about it. Appearing on...
Damar Hamlin’s Agent Breaks Silence in Wake of His Collapse on ‘Monday Night Football’
Just a couple of hours after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field while playing in the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, the NFL player’s agent Ira Turner spoke out about the incident. In a statement provided to Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg, Damar Hamlin’s agent stated, “Please continue to pray...
Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet
Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Max Duggan Very Clear
Few football scouts envisioned Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan facing off as starting quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff National Championship. A former Georgia walk-on, Bennett improbably led the Bulldogs to a national title upon returning as a junior college transfer. He'll return to the grand stage to oppose Duggan, who began the season as TCU's backup.
NFL Issues Update on Bills-Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin Emergency
The NFL determined Tuesday that the postponed Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game will not be resumed this week. League commissioner Roger... The post NFL Issues Update on Bills-Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin Emergency appeared first on Outsider.
Fans Applaud Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Undisputed’ Absence After Damar Hamlin Collapsed During Game
Former NFL superstar and current Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe is receiving a lot of credit for his absence on Tuesday’s show. Many believe he did not appear on the program because of a controversial (and disrespectful) tweet sent out by Skip Bayless. Monday night, Bayless fired off a ridiculous...
