Ohio State tight end Cade Stover out of Peach Bowl with back spasms

By Justin Holbrock
 3 days ago

ATLANTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Ohio State tight end Cade Stover has been transported to local hospital with back spasms after sustaining an injury in the first quarter of the Buckeyes game against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Stover landed awkwardly on his back after trying to hurdle a Georgia defender on a catch.

Stover isn’t the only injured player in the game as Georgia tight end Darnell Washington Jr. also left for the locker as well with a left ankle injury.

This is a developing story.

