5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington.

The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.

YPD detectives, YCSO detectives, and the Yakima County Coroner reportedly recovered skeletal remains in the area, YPD said.

An autopsy was done on Friday and based on a comparison of dental records, detectives and the coroner’s office were able to determine that the human remains belonged to Lucian Mungia, 5, according to KIRO.

According to KIRO, police said that there is no indication that criminal acts led to the boy’s death.

No further information has been released.

FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Coroner says Lucian’s death an accidental drowning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – Yakima County coroner Jim Curtice says Lucian Munguia’s death was an accidental drowning. Curtice tells NonStop Local an autopsy was completed on December 30, when Lucian’s body was identified using dental records. He says no foul play is suspected in the boy’s death.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
New York Post

Body of 5-year-old missing since September found in the Yakima River

A missing 5-year-old boy with autism has been found dead in a river in Washington state after he vanished in September, authorities said. Lucian Munguia’s remains were discovered Thursday by a resident who was walking their dog near the Yakima River, the Yakima Police Department said. An autopsy conducted Friday determined the remains belonged to the non-verbal boy, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Sept. 10. Following a comparison of dental records, police investigators and the county coroner’s office confirmed the remains are those of the 5-year-old. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Friday that the boy...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Police: Missing Yakima boy’s remains found, no evidence of a crime

WAPATO, Wash. – Lucian Munguia, the boy who disappeared from a Yakima park in September, has been found dead. Lucian’s remains were found near a river in Wapato Thursday afternoon, the family confirmed to KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell Friday. According to the Yakima Police Department, the remains were...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

Calls For Safer Greenway After Yakima Drowning

The Executive Director of the Yakima Greenway says there's no plan to create more safety along the pathway after the accidental drowning of a 4-year-old Yakima boy. The body of Lucian Mungia was found in the Yakima River at Parker last week. He'd been missing since September 10. He was last seen by his father in the play area of Sarge Hubbard Park before he vanished and apparently fell into the river. The park is surrounded by bodies of water.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Community mourns with Munguia family

The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
YAKIMA, WA
