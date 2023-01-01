Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Related
pix11.com
New York OKs human composting law: how it works
New York is now the sixth state to legalize human composting, making "green burials" a possibility for those looking for an eco-friendly alternative when saying goodbye to a loved one. New York OKs human composting law: how it works. New York is now the sixth state to legalize human composting,...
pix11.com
Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years
A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn's small business, Lulu's Cuts and Toys. The owner said that big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years. A...
pix11.com
NYC construction worker survives 15-foot fall: officials
The worker slipped and fell off a ladder while performing waterproofing work inside a trench at a construction site near East 20th Street around 10:12 a.m., officials said. First responders transported the conscious worker to Bellevue Hospital for injuries to his leg and head, officials said. NYC construction worker survives...
A Video Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Members Of The Proud Boys To Ride The Subway Without Paying After Protesting A Drag Event
Members of the extremist group were protesting a drag story hour event at the Queens Public Library in the Jackson Heights neighborhood.
pix11.com
Get over a cold fast
The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC …. More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts...
Report: NY cities among worst in the nation for poverty and homelessness
(The Center Square) – A recent study looking at U.S. cities with the most economically at-risk residents, found some areas of concern for New Yorkers. While no Empire State city finished among the top 20 neediest in the WalletHub report, there were categories they ranked the worst. For example,...
pix11.com
Paterson school mask mandate returns amid tridemic
Teachers and parents enjoy seeing those smiling faces when students return from winter break, but due to a rise in cases of COVID-19 and the spread of the flu and RSV, masks are back in Paterson schools. Paterson school mask mandate returns amid tridemic. Teachers and parents enjoy seeing those...
pix11.com
Backpacks For The Street volunteers kick off 2023 by giving in NYC
Volunteers from Backpacks For The Street were out New Year’s Day at their usual Sunday Lower East Side corner of Delancey and Forsyth Streets. Backpacks For The Street volunteers kick off 2023 …. Volunteers from Backpacks For The Street were out New Year’s Day at their usual Sunday Lower...
pix11.com
Negotiations continue to stop strike by NYC nurses
A tentative contract was agreed on for thousands of nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital just before Saturday's deadline, but thousands of other New York City nurses have not yet reached contract agreements. Negotiations continue to stop strike by NYC nurses. A tentative contract was agreed on for thousands of nurses at...
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
pix11.com
Stop procrastinating
Procrastinating can prevent you from reaching your 2023 goals. Professional list-maker Paula Rizzo explains how. Procrastinating can prevent you from reaching your 2023 goals. Professional list-maker Paula Rizzo explains how. Suspect arrested in 3 of the 4 Manhattan slashings: …. A man has been arrested in connection to three of...
As pandemic wanes, subway cars remain half-empty
This week, New York subway officials grabbed a woman passing the turnstiles at the 161st St.-Yankee Stadium station and announced she had won a prize for being their billionth passenger of 2022. That sounds like a lot of passengers, until you consider that the New York City Subway carried 1.7 billion riders in pre-pandemic 2019. …
New York Harbor, once an open sewer, is now teeming with life.
Summary : Congress overrode President Nixon's veto of the Clean Water Act fifty years ago. At the time, New York City was dumping millions of gallons of raw sewage into the Hudson River every day. The act is one of the most revolutionary pieces of environmental legislation ever passed.
Eric Adams slapped with 2 more fines for rat infestation at his Brooklyn townhouse
Mayor Eric Adams is facing two new fines at his Brooklyn rental property for a rat infestation after a $300 fine for a similar issue was dismissed last month.
pix11.com
Milder temps sticking around in NY, NJ as work week starts
Folks should expect a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. A storm should make its way into the area for Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain that should clear during the evening hours. However, temps should remain in the 50s. Milder temps sticking...
Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
5 injured in 4 slashings in under 6 hours within 2 blocks in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Several slashing incidents, all within two Midtown blocks in under six hours, left five victims injured, police said Tuesday. In the first slashing, a man approached the male victim, 41, on Eighth Avenue and asked him for a cigarette around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. Police said the victim […]
fox5ny.com
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut laws that take effect in 2023
NEW YORK - Several new laws in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut take effect in 2023, from gun control to minimum wage increases. Here is a look at some of them that will impact your life beginning in 2023. Minimum Wage (New York and New Jersey) New York State...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
10 BEST Neighborhoods in Manhattan (First Time Visitors Guide!)
If you’re looking for the best neighborhoods in Manhattan you’ve come to the right place. Although it’s often referred to as a tiny island, there is still so much to see, so much to do, so much to eat!. There are 1.6 million locals who call more...
More than half of New York cases now involve the new COVID subvarient.
Summary -A new strain of the Omicron strain is responsible for half of all COVID infections in New York City and State, according to data from the city Health Department. This strain is one of the most antibody-resistant variations of the COVID-19 strain.
Comments / 0