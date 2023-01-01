ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

New York OKs human composting law: how it works

New York is now the sixth state to legalize human composting, making "green burials" a possibility for those looking for an eco-friendly alternative when saying goodbye to a loved one. New York OKs human composting law: how it works. New York is now the sixth state to legalize human composting,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years

A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn's small business, Lulu's Cuts and Toys. The owner said that big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years. A...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

NYC construction worker survives 15-foot fall: officials

The worker slipped and fell off a ladder while performing waterproofing work inside a trench at a construction site near East 20th Street around 10:12 a.m., officials said. First responders transported the conscious worker to Bellevue Hospital for injuries to his leg and head, officials said. NYC construction worker survives...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Get over a cold fast

The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC …. More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Paterson school mask mandate returns amid tridemic

Teachers and parents enjoy seeing those smiling faces when students return from winter break, but due to a rise in cases of COVID-19 and the spread of the flu and RSV, masks are back in Paterson schools. Paterson school mask mandate returns amid tridemic. Teachers and parents enjoy seeing those...
PATERSON, NJ
pix11.com

Backpacks For The Street volunteers kick off 2023 by giving in NYC

Volunteers from Backpacks For The Street were out New Year’s Day at their usual Sunday Lower East Side corner of Delancey and Forsyth Streets. Backpacks For The Street volunteers kick off 2023 …. Volunteers from Backpacks For The Street were out New Year’s Day at their usual Sunday Lower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Negotiations continue to stop strike by NYC nurses

A tentative contract was agreed on for thousands of nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital just before Saturday's deadline, but thousands of other New York City nurses have not yet reached contract agreements. Negotiations continue to stop strike by NYC nurses. A tentative contract was agreed on for thousands of nurses at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Stop procrastinating

Procrastinating can prevent you from reaching your 2023 goals. Professional list-maker Paula Rizzo explains how. Procrastinating can prevent you from reaching your 2023 goals. Professional list-maker Paula Rizzo explains how. Suspect arrested in 3 of the 4 Manhattan slashings: …. A man has been arrested in connection to three of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

As pandemic wanes, subway cars remain half-empty

This week, New York subway officials grabbed a woman passing the turnstiles at the 161st St.-Yankee Stadium station and announced she had won a prize for being their billionth passenger of 2022.   That sounds like a lot of passengers, until you consider that the New York City Subway carried 1.7 billion riders in pre-pandemic 2019. …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Milder temps sticking around in NY, NJ as work week starts

Folks should expect a mix of sun and clouds for Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. A storm should make its way into the area for Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain that should clear during the evening hours. However, temps should remain in the 50s. Milder temps sticking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

