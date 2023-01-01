ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Palm Springs

By Miyoshi Price
 3 days ago
"Tonight in partnership with the city of Palm Springs, Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs is hosting a New Year's Eve block party," says Jessica Newton, Media, and Community Relations Director. "We have closed down two streets, and we're going to make it fun, festive, and safe for everybody. "

If you are on your way to the block party, you should park in the parking structure off Calle Encilia and Amando.

The city has blocked off Amando and Andreas, so cars cannot drive through at all tonight. The entrance to the block party is on Andreas, you will be able to walk up coming from Calle El Segundo.

"We have fireworks at midnight, we start at 8 pm with a DJ, live entertainment, food trucks, and people can just dance the night away, eat the night away," says Newton. "We also have specialty performers who's going to kind of trickle on through the day and really make it special for everybody."

The post New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ .

