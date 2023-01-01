Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Tens of thousands of tickets sold for Omaha debut of 'SIX: The Musical'
Omaha Performing Arts says about 20,000 tickets were sold ahead of the musical's debut at the Orpheum.
franchising.com
Ziggi’s Coffee Opens in Lincoln, Nebraska - Free Drink Event January 7
January 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // NEBRASKA - Ziggi’s Coffee is excited to announce it is has opened in Lincoln, Nebraska. With it, the Colorado-based company now has a presence in 14 states nationwide. The 1800 sq. ft. location features both an indoor café and convenient drive-thru and is the first business establishment in the Pine Woods Commercial Development.
1011now.com
First day hikers ring in the new year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was about putting the best foot forward at the start of 2023. “It’s a good time to kind of set the tone for a great year and a healthy year,” Kelly Ekue, the outdoor education specialist at Schramm State Park, said. “So it’s healthy to be out hiking. It’s healthy to get the fresh air, to spend time with family and friends, to listen to birds.”
1011now.com
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach prepares for busy start to 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the holiday season behind, efforts to keep our community our fed continue into the new year. Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach has supported the Lincoln community for over 30 years and with the costs of everyday items skyrocketing throughout 2022, hundreds in Lincoln were able to use their services everyday.
klkntv.com
People’s City Mission starting drug relapse program
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The People’s City Mission is launching a new program to help people suffering from drug relapse. The program is scheduled to start on Jan. 16. The goal is to provide anyone a space to live and work on their recovery, especially those worried about relapsing or who’ve already relapsed and want help.
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
WOWT
Omaha celebrates New Year's Eve with fireworks show
Cloudy skies this morning, some sunshine later today with mild temperatures. Highs top out in the mid-40s. Rain and even storms arrive Monday with winter weather just north and west of Omaha. A bit chilly but otherwise quiet this evening to ring in the New Year, rain chances increasing by...
I-80 Speedway in Greenwood closing after twenty years
The Kosiski family has sold the land that the racetrack is on and has hired Steffes Group, Inc. to sell all equipment and assets associated with the speedway.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
klkntv.com
Friends and family gather for a celebration of life for Kupa Mleya
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Family and friends came together to celebrate the life of Zimbabwean native Kupa Mleya Saturday afternoon for a memorial service that gathered friends and family together. The 38-year-old was shot and killed on December 23, in Lincoln. The memorial took place at O’ Rourke’s Tavern...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln to open the new year?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
KETV.com
Nebraska's I-80 Speedway to close after 20 years, will auction equipment from track
GREENWOOD, Neb. — After 20 years, Nebraska's I-80 Speedway will wave the checkered flag and close up shop. The Kosiski family sold the land so that they could focus on other projects. Now, it's time to get rid of all the equipment. There will be an auction later this...
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: A chilly, but quiet, January day...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the wake of a potent winter storm that dumped quite a bit of snow across the state, we’ll see calmer conditions as we head into the day on Wednesday. A few flurries or brief snow shower can’t be ruled out, but otherwise the Wednesday forecast will be highlighted be chilly January temperatures and breezy northwest winds.
klin.com
Man, Woman Cited For Firing Guns To Celebrate New Year
Lincoln Police were called to a neighborhood near North First and Cornhusker about 50 minutes into the new year on a report of someone firing a handgun into the air. Officers made contact with a 42 year old woman and 24 year old man. They determined both had been firing guns into the air just before 1:00 a.m. to celebrate the new year.
KETV.com
KETV talks real estate with owner of Big Omaha Realty
OMAHA, Neb. — Are you looking to own a house in 2023, or sell your current house?. KETV spoke with the owner of Big Omaha Realty about the state of realty. After Van Deeb's 40 years of business in the Omaha area, he shared insights on inventory, home value, mortgage rates and more.
1011now.com
Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
3 News Now
Latest Update from 3 News Now | January 2 | 5 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday afternoon, January 2, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
1011now.com
New year, new look for LFR command staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue went through many changes in 2022, and plenty of them took place amongst the command staff. Fire Chief Dave Engler spoke to 10/11 NOW about the changes heading into 2023. One of the biggest changes in 2022 was the departure of longtime Assistant Chief Pat Borer, who retired just before Thanksgiving.
