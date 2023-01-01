ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Winter storm hinders truck drivers

Dozens of hikers participated in "First Day Hikes" across the state. About 50 visitors came out to Schramm State Park for the “First Day Hike” to get a breath of fresh air and trudge through the wet paths leading up the park’s hills. Lincoln Police make arrest...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Plattsmouth man burned; home a total loss

What's old can be new again this New Year -- if you donate it. A scam making the rounds on Facebook is draining wallets -- and reputations. Jan. 3 COVID update: Rolling average lowest in 1.5 months. Updated: 6 hours ago. Douglas County Health says we're beginning to see better...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
klin.com

Man, Woman Cited For Firing Guns To Celebrate New Year

Lincoln Police were called to a neighborhood near North First and Cornhusker about 50 minutes into the new year on a report of someone firing a handgun into the air. Officers made contact with a 42 year old woman and 24 year old man. They determined both had been firing guns into the air just before 1:00 a.m. to celebrate the new year.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Fire Damages Lincoln House On New Year’s Day

Lincoln fire and rescue crews responded to a fire inside a house near 10th and Groveland just after 3:00 New Year’s morning. “The fire was found in a closet where the water heater is stored,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says the cause of the fire...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

New year, new look for LFR command staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue went through many changes in 2022, and plenty of them took place amongst the command staff. Fire Chief Dave Engler spoke to 10/11 NOW about the changes heading into 2023. One of the biggest changes in 2022 was the departure of longtime Assistant Chief Pat Borer, who retired just before Thanksgiving.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

First day hikers ring in the new year

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach prepares for busy start to 2023. From January through November of 2022, Matt Talbot served over 165,000 meals to members of the Lincoln community. Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Storms have raged all across the United...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers to watch out for slick roads

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Crews are applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Mixed precipitation with snow accumulation up to one inch and light icing are possible. Streets are wet with normal driving...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Papillion Police conduct 117 “Drive Sober” traffic stops over holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The holidays weren’t so happy for several drivers in Papillion who chose not to drive sober and got pulled over. Officers just wrapped up a two-week special enforcement focused on impaired drivers. Between Dec. 16 and Jan. 1, Papillion Police made over 100 traffic stops during that time and arrested 13 for DUI.
PAPILLION, NE
1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: A chilly, but quiet, January day...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the wake of a potent winter storm that dumped quite a bit of snow across the state, we’ll see calmer conditions as we head into the day on Wednesday. A few flurries or brief snow shower can’t be ruled out, but otherwise the Wednesday forecast will be highlighted be chilly January temperatures and breezy northwest winds.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol urges caution amid winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol urges drivers to use caution as a winter storm impacts nearly the entire state Monday and Tuesday. North central Nebraska is predicted by the National Weather Service to see roughly one foot of snow, and several inches are expected in other areas.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Methodist Women's hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. — Methodist Women's Hospital celebrates the first Omaha baby born in the new year. Caroline Frances Swanson is just days old and already in the spotlight. Her mother, Melissa, and father, Ben, said, "She's the best. She's perfect, just adorable." The 7-pound, 10-ounce baby girl was born...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Record breaking year for Omaha Fire Department

Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues. Ice threat continues north of Omaha tonight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Significant accumulation of ice are possible north of Highway 30 where...
OMAHA, NE

