Lincoln Police were called to a neighborhood near North First and Cornhusker about 50 minutes into the new year on a report of someone firing a handgun into the air. Officers made contact with a 42 year old woman and 24 year old man. They determined both had been firing guns into the air just before 1:00 a.m. to celebrate the new year.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO