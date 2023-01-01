ORLANDO, Fla. – Soaring inflation costs have left many employees unsatisfied with their salaries. Yet, in a PayScale survey of more than 160 thousand people, only 37 percent of workers said they had ever asked their employer for a raise. While requesting more money can be uncomfortable, it doesn’t have to be. There are many dos and don’ts when it comes to asking your boss for a raise.

