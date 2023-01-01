BURLINGAME -- Police are looking for at least three armed robbers who apparently followed a victim to his Burlingame home to rob him, one of whom opened fire after a relative of the victim came to his aid.In a press statement Tuesday, Burlingame police said the robbery happened on December 28 at about 11:45 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Crescent Avenue in the Burlingame Park neighborhood.The victim told police he had arrived home and parked his vehicle in the driveway when he was approached by three armed males wearing masks. The gunmen led the victim into...

BURLINGAME, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO