ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside

MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Mateo

A shelter in place order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Mateo due to police activity, according to a Nixle alert sent out by police just before noon Tuesday. The incident is reported on Grand Boulevard at Highland Avenue, just east of Highway 82/El Camino Real. Residents should...
SAN MATEO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Parks and Recreations said a 72-year-old man died after a tree fell on him Saturday. At 1:30 p.m. a 911 call came in about a man under a fallen tree at Lighthouse Field State Beach, said police. State Parks First Responders, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz The post Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gunmen rob Burligame resident after following him home, open fire after being confronted

BURLINGAME -- Police are looking for at least three armed robbers who apparently followed a victim to his Burlingame home to rob him, one of whom opened fire after a relative of the victim came to his aid.In a press statement Tuesday, Burlingame police said the robbery happened on December 28 at about 11:45 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Crescent Avenue in the Burlingame Park neighborhood.The victim told police he had arrived home and parked his vehicle in the driveway when he was approached by three armed males wearing masks. The gunmen led the victim into...
BURLINGAME, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

72-year-old Santa Cruz resident killed by fallen tree: officials

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A person died Saturday afternoon due to a fallen tree in Santa Cruz, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced in a press release. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Field State Beach. Officials said the victim was a 72-year-old Santa Cruz resident. State Parks First Responders, […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
bigsurkate.blog

Highway One closures in Big Sur and Santa Cruz

I’ve posted re the Big Sur closure, which continues today, but haven’t addressed Santa Cruz closures. From Caltrans District 5:. “Northbound #Hwy1 in Santa Cruz to remain closed through Monday Jan. 2. Depending on progress this closure may be extended. A crane has been deployed in the northbound lanes to remove debris which has accumulated against the bridge on Hwy. 1 as it crosses the San Lorenzo River.”
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFist

Male Pedestrian Killed By Truck In San Jose On New Year’s Eve

An accident Saturday night left a male pedestrian dead, the San Jose police department said, according to KPIX. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but authorities are reportedly investigating the accident in which a GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, struck the pedestrian who was reportedly walking on Forest Avenue.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Watsonville issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of impending storm

WATSONVILLE -- Officials in Watsonville on Tuesday issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday's storm.ALSO READ: Flood evacuation warnings put Santa Cruz Mountain residents on edgeThe City of Watsonville Twitter account posted about the order early Tuesday evening with a map showing the areas being ordered to evacuate."If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm's flooding," the tweet read.A short time later, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's issued an evacuation order for zone CRZ-E001-C...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

NPS Identifies Couple Killed In Yosemite Rockslide

Yosemite, CA — Two San Jose residents were killed recently when their vehicle was hit by falling boulders in Yosemite National Park. The National Park Service has identified the victims as 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple. Their Dodge Ram rented truck was hit by...
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

County issues evacuation warning for Pajaro community and closes parks.

Hours ahead of what's predicted to be a severe atmospheric river storm hitting Monterey County tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 4, Monterey County officials issued an evacuation warning for the Pajaro community in North Monterey County and preemptively closed county parks. The city of Watsonville in Santa Cruz County, just on the...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the male victim was hit by a 2017 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz County issues flood evacuation warning ahead of impending storm

SANTA CRUZ -- A potential flood warning has been issued for Santa Cruz County, officials said on Monday evening. Heavy rains and runoff are expected to begin Tuesday evening through Thursday. The county has issued a flood evacuation warning in anticipation of possible evacuations. Residents should prepare to leave should an evacuation order be issued. If possible, residents are encouraged to change their locations before the weather system hits. The potential flood warning has been issued for the following evacuation zones: -South County -- PAJ E015, EO25, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29; -Soquel -- CTL EO10, EO14, EO15, EO18, EO19, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29, EO50, EO51; and -North County -- CRZ EO80, EO81; FEL EOO8, EO11, EO12. To look up your evacuation zone, go to https://community.zonehaven.com. 
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy