Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to groundRoger MarshPacific Grove, CA
Related
Devil's Slide Tesla crash was intentional, driver arrested for attempted murder: CHP
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The driver of a Tesla that crashed off Highway 1 in San Mateo County Monday was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Investigators believe the man crashed the car, which was carrying two young children, intentionally. Pasadena resident Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, was […]
Two children, two adults rescued after Tesla travels off cliff at Devil's Slide
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were rescued after a Tesla they were traveling in careened off a roadway in San Mateo County on Monday afternoon, according to a statement from CalFire’s San Mateo and Santa Cruz Unit. The vehicle was traveling along Hwy-1 near Devil’s Slide when it went over the side […]
Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside
MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
NBC Bay Area
Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order in San Mateo
A shelter in place order has been issued for a neighborhood in San Mateo due to police activity, according to a Nixle alert sent out by police just before noon Tuesday. The incident is reported on Grand Boulevard at Highland Avenue, just east of Highway 82/El Camino Real. Residents should...
Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Department of Parks and Recreations said a 72-year-old man died after a tree fell on him Saturday. At 1:30 p.m. a 911 call came in about a man under a fallen tree at Lighthouse Field State Beach, said police. State Parks First Responders, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz The post Trees falls and kills Santa Cruz man at Lighthouse Field State Beach appeared first on KION546.
Gunmen rob Burligame resident after following him home, open fire after being confronted
BURLINGAME -- Police are looking for at least three armed robbers who apparently followed a victim to his Burlingame home to rob him, one of whom opened fire after a relative of the victim came to his aid.In a press statement Tuesday, Burlingame police said the robbery happened on December 28 at about 11:45 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Crescent Avenue in the Burlingame Park neighborhood.The victim told police he had arrived home and parked his vehicle in the driveway when he was approached by three armed males wearing masks. The gunmen led the victim into...
1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
72-year-old Santa Cruz resident killed by fallen tree: officials
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A person died Saturday afternoon due to a fallen tree in Santa Cruz, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced in a press release. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Field State Beach. Officials said the victim was a 72-year-old Santa Cruz resident. State Parks First Responders, […]
bigsurkate.blog
Highway One closures in Big Sur and Santa Cruz
I’ve posted re the Big Sur closure, which continues today, but haven’t addressed Santa Cruz closures. From Caltrans District 5:. “Northbound #Hwy1 in Santa Cruz to remain closed through Monday Jan. 2. Depending on progress this closure may be extended. A crane has been deployed in the northbound lanes to remove debris which has accumulated against the bridge on Hwy. 1 as it crosses the San Lorenzo River.”
SFist
Male Pedestrian Killed By Truck In San Jose On New Year’s Eve
An accident Saturday night left a male pedestrian dead, the San Jose police department said, according to KPIX. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but authorities are reportedly investigating the accident in which a GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, struck the pedestrian who was reportedly walking on Forest Avenue.
KSBW.com
'Threat to life likely': Central Coast braces for massive storm
SALINAS, Calif. — The threat of severe weather can cause stress and anxiety, and it can be very dangerous. KSBW 8's weather team is keeping you prepared to keep your family safe. App | Weather | Radar | Traffic | Upload Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. Evacuation...
Bay Area storm live updates: San Jose announces State of Emergency
On Tuesday, the City of San Jose proclaimed a State of Emergency ahead of the atmospheric river weather event.
Watsonville issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of impending storm
WATSONVILLE -- Officials in Watsonville on Tuesday issued a mandatory evacuation order for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding during Wednesday's storm.ALSO READ: Flood evacuation warnings put Santa Cruz Mountain residents on edgeThe City of Watsonville Twitter account posted about the order early Tuesday evening with a map showing the areas being ordered to evacuate."If your residence is located within this map's blue-shaded area, you're asked to evacuate NOW or as soon as possible to safely get ahead of the storm's flooding," the tweet read.A short time later, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's issued an evacuation order for zone CRZ-E001-C...
Tech CEO arrested for peeping in Panera Bread women's restroom in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The CEO of a Bay Area-based tech company was arrested on Monday after he was accused of spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom, the Mountain View Police Department said in a press release. Police confirmed to KRON4 that the arrestee is 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, who is the […]
KSBW.com
Soquel residents brace for another storm while cleaning up the storm aftermath from the weekend
SOQUEL, Calif. — Clara Diaz lived at Old Mill Mobile home park for over 12 years. She rented a corner three-bedroom mobile home with a large backyard overlooking Soquel creek. On Saturday, Diaz was preparing dinner to ring in the New Year with her friends and family when suddenly her plans changed drastically.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
mymotherlode.com
NPS Identifies Couple Killed In Yosemite Rockslide
Yosemite, CA — Two San Jose residents were killed recently when their vehicle was hit by falling boulders in Yosemite National Park. The National Park Service has identified the victims as 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple. Their Dodge Ram rented truck was hit by...
montereycountyweekly.com
County issues evacuation warning for Pajaro community and closes parks.
Hours ahead of what's predicted to be a severe atmospheric river storm hitting Monterey County tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 4, Monterey County officials issued an evacuation warning for the Pajaro community in North Monterey County and preemptively closed county parks. The city of Watsonville in Santa Cruz County, just on the...
Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the male victim was hit by a 2017 […]
Santa Cruz County issues flood evacuation warning ahead of impending storm
SANTA CRUZ -- A potential flood warning has been issued for Santa Cruz County, officials said on Monday evening. Heavy rains and runoff are expected to begin Tuesday evening through Thursday. The county has issued a flood evacuation warning in anticipation of possible evacuations. Residents should prepare to leave should an evacuation order be issued. If possible, residents are encouraged to change their locations before the weather system hits. The potential flood warning has been issued for the following evacuation zones: -South County -- PAJ E015, EO25, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29; -Soquel -- CTL EO10, EO14, EO15, EO18, EO19, EO26, EO27, EO28, EO29, EO50, EO51; and -North County -- CRZ EO80, EO81; FEL EOO8, EO11, EO12. To look up your evacuation zone, go to https://community.zonehaven.com.
Comments / 0