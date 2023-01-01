ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

1 arrested, 1 wanted in Portsmouth armed robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One man has been arrested and another has been charged in connection to a Nov. 21 armed robbery in the 2600 block of Columbus Avenue, Portsmouth Police said. Michael Walker, 28, has been arrested and charged with robbery, use a firearm by a convicted felon...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man involved in VB barricade situation taken into custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation late Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers were called to the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police said. No one else was believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Missing Portsmouth teen found safe: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — UPDATE: Portsmouth police said Serenity Rager was found safe Tuesday night. Investigators in Portsmouth are searching for a 14-year-old girl Tuesday night. The department said Serenity Rager was last seen leaving Craddock Middle School with another classmate who is unknown at this time. Police said Serenity...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet came through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Minor shot, seriously hurt in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A minor was shot and seriously hurt in Newport News Monday night. The police department said officers were sent to 36th Street just before 9 p.m., and they found the minor with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, they said. Minors have...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Court documents reveal new details in deadly York County party bus crash

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents are shedding new light on a party bus crash in York County that left three dead last month. 21-year-old Jontae Russell, 25-year-old Xzavier Evans and 19-year-old Montia Bouie were killed in the crash when a tractor-trailer hit the bus they were traveling in from behind on eastbound I-64 near mile marker 241. The drivers of both vehicles were injured.
YORK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Missing Virginia Beach man found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Marc Angelo Nozzolillo has been found safe. The police department tweeted an update on Tuesday morning. No other information was released. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing man who may be endangered. Marc Angelo...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy