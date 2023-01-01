Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New highly-anticipated eatery now open in VirginiaKristen WaltersWilliamsburg, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
2 shot on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton, police investigating
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Wednesday morning. Officers say that they received a call about a shooting on the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way at 12:39 a.m. That's at the Falcon Creek Luxury Apartments. As officers got...
41-year-old man killed in crash while walking along VB road: Police
Around 6 p.m., officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 800 block of Princess Anne Road.
WAVY News 10
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Portsmouth armed robbery
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One man has been arrested and another has been charged in connection to a Nov. 21 armed robbery in the 2600 block of Columbus Avenue, Portsmouth Police said. Michael Walker, 28, has been arrested and charged with robbery, use a firearm by a convicted felon...
Toddler disabled for life after being shot in Norfolk; Suspect trial begins
The trial is now underway for a man accused of shooting several people, including a baby, in Norfolk two years ago.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
'It's disheartening' | Court records reveal more about the drivers in deadly York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three weeks after a party bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64, families of the victims are still waiting for answers. The Dec. 16 crash killed 25-year-old Xzavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, and 21-year-old Jontae Kaalib Russell of Norfolk. The...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated following bomb threat
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat, the city's sheriff's office said. The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said someone called in a threat to the 911 center at around 8:30 a.m. Authorities and K9 units searched the...
WAVY News 10
Man involved in VB barricade situation taken into custody
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation late Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers were called to the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police said. No one else was believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
Man dies after being hit by truck near Pungo area of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died after being hit by a truck near the Pungo area of Virginia Beach Sunday evening, police said. It happened in the 800 block of Princess Anne Road and police responded around 6 p.m. The Virginia Beach Police Department identified the man as Brian Baker, 41.
Missing Portsmouth teen found safe: Police
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — UPDATE: Portsmouth police said Serenity Rager was found safe Tuesday night. Investigators in Portsmouth are searching for a 14-year-old girl Tuesday night. The department said Serenity Rager was last seen leaving Craddock Middle School with another classmate who is unknown at this time. Police said Serenity...
WAVY News 10
Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet came through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
Minor shot, seriously hurt in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A minor was shot and seriously hurt in Newport News Monday night. The police department said officers were sent to 36th Street just before 9 p.m., and they found the minor with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, they said. Minors have...
15-year-old suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in connection to shooting homicide in Gloucester County
The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a teen suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
WAVY News 10
Court documents reveal new details in deadly York County party bus crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents are shedding new light on a party bus crash in York County that left three dead last month. 21-year-old Jontae Russell, 25-year-old Xzavier Evans and 19-year-old Montia Bouie were killed in the crash when a tractor-trailer hit the bus they were traveling in from behind on eastbound I-64 near mile marker 241. The drivers of both vehicles were injured.
Hopewell community reeling after death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting
The City of Hopewell community is reeling after the death of an 8-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting last week.
Man arrested after barricade situation in home near Virginia Wesleyan University
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man wanted for several warrants locked himself in a home near Virginia Wesleyan University Monday night, and refused to come out for police officers, the department said. A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department said the man was barricaded in a home in...
Train stopped in Norfolk, blocking traffic on Church Street
NORFOLK, Va. — A train is stopped on the tracks in Norfolk, leading to some traffic in the Williamston-Woodland Historic District. A supervisor with the city's dispatch services said it's a Norfolk Southern train. The company called at 7:20 p.m. to let them know about the problem. The train...
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Marc Angelo Nozzolillo has been found safe. The police department tweeted an update on Tuesday morning. No other information was released. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing man who may be endangered. Marc Angelo...
Gloucester County Sheriff's Office seeks video evidence of deadly New Year's shooting
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is seeking video evidence of a deadly shooting that happened at a New Year's Eve party. The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Guinea Road, which is in the Hayes area of Gloucester. Investigators said Corbin Chase Winnington, 15, killed Tyler Heywood, 19, and hurt another man.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 2