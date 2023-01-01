Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23
We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
Landslide washes away 20-foot section of popular hiking spot; trail still open
The Multnomah-Wahkeena Loop Trail, one of the more popular hiking spots in the Columbia River Gorge, remains open after a slide washed away a 20-foot section of the paved path about a half-mile past Benson Bridge, near Multnomah Falls.
natureworldnews.com
Oregon Returns In-Person Whale Watch Week in Time For Spotting 20,000 Gray Whales Swimming to Mexico
On the final Wednesday of 2022, Whale Watch Week in Oregon resumed in person for the first time since the pandemic, attracting tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the yearly gray whale migration to the state's coastline. More than 500 people had gathered at the Depoe Bay Whale Watching...
kptv.com
Oregon Zoo extends ZooLights, offers discounted admission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There will be a few more chances to catch the dazzling light display at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo announced Tuesday it has extended the ZooLights by three days, with discounted admission to the winter wonderland from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8. “It’s been...
Channel 6000
Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
kptv.com
Historic downtown Portland church burns in 3-alarm fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A three-alarm fire destroyed an historic church in downtown Portland Tuesday evening. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at the Old Portland Korean Church at the corner of Southwest 10th and Southwest Clay. PF&R said there were reports the fire was pushing out of the church and that flames were impinging up against a home to the east of the building.
thereflector.com
La Center graduate dies in Montana avalanche
A 21-year-old Clark County native died in an avalanche in Montana on New Year’s Eve, authorities reported. On Dec. 31, the U.S. Forest Service reported a snowmobiler was killed in a “very large avalanche” near Cooke City, Montana that day. The snowmobiler was identified as Wyatt Oden Coiteux, a La Center High School graduate, in a release by the business owned by his parents, RPM Northwest.
Eater
Portland Restaurateur Tommy Habetz Is in the Hospital After a Brain Hemorrhage
Portland chef Tommy Habetz, known for his restaurants Bunk Sandwiches and Pizza Jerk, suffered a brain hemorrhage on December 22, Willamette Week first reported. Habetz was at home with his son when the hemorrhage occurred. After his son called 9-1-1, Habetz arrived at Providence for emergency surgery to relieve the pressure in his brain. He is currently in the intensive care unit and is expected to remain in the hospital for two to three months.
Report ranks Portland as one of the ‘neediest’ cities in the U.S.
The report was released in December 2022, around the same time that Portland broke the homicide record from the past year.
Lake Oswego, Beaverton DMVs closed due to water damage
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the offices are currently undergoing repairs.
pethelpful.com
Dog-Friendly Hotel in Portland Is Four-Legged Friend Approved
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There’s no shortage of incredible dog-friendly hotels and each one blows us away. Our bucket list has essentially become just places to travel with our dogs. LOL! And the latest one we need to visit will take you to the Pacific Northwest.
orangeandbluepress.com
Woman Accused Of Shoving A Child Into Train Station Which Landed Face Onto Metal Rail In Oregon
On Wednesday, according to prosecutors, a woman was arrested for allegedly shoving a 3-year-old girl “face-first” caught-on-camera attack onto train tracks in Oregon. Dec. 28, Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office claimed that a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were standing to inform of the rails while waiting for the MAX train at the Gateway Transit Center when an Oregon woman suddenly shive the little girl from the platform onto the tracks without provocation.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KATU.com
Emergency water main repair shuts down lanes of traffic on 157th & Division
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: The Portland Water Bureau is saying all eastbound traffic will be detoured at SE 148th, south to Powell Boulevard, east to 162nd, and north back to Division. Travelers are encouraged to use routes like Stark Street or Powell Boulevard. The original story continues below:. The...
Channel 6000
Weak system off Oregon coast moves inland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of you in the Willamette Valley are waking up to fog and low clouds as the airmass over us is very stable with little to no wind. The rest of the day should remain dry. By later Monday night, a weak weather system off...
3 hospitalized after serious 2-car crash in Hillsboro
Three people were taken to a local hospital after a "serious" two-car crash in Hillsboro Monday night, officials say.
Fire ravages Portland Korean Church in downtown
A 3-alarm fire raced through the Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland early Tuesday evening, closing streets in the area and blocking traffic.
montavilla.net
Pair of ADUs Added on E Burnside
Crews recently completed foundation work for two detached Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) at 6 NE 74th Avenue. This pair of two-story structures will join a remodeled house built in 1926. Each ADU is 20 feet by 18 feet wide with two bedrooms, one full-sized bathroom, and one half-bath powered room. The corner lot will retain its legacy driveway access to E Burnside Street, one of the factors constraining the new buildings’ footprint.
kptv.com
Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week. Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.
