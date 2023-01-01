ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlton, OR

Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23

We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon Zoo extends ZooLights, offers discounted admission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There will be a few more chances to catch the dazzling light display at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo announced Tuesday it has extended the ZooLights by three days, with discounted admission to the winter wonderland from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8. “It’s been...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Historic downtown Portland church burns in 3-alarm fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A three-alarm fire destroyed an historic church in downtown Portland Tuesday evening. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire at the Old Portland Korean Church at the corner of Southwest 10th and Southwest Clay. PF&R said there were reports the fire was pushing out of the church and that flames were impinging up against a home to the east of the building.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

La Center graduate dies in Montana avalanche

A 21-year-old Clark County native died in an avalanche in Montana on New Year’s Eve, authorities reported. On Dec. 31, the U.S. Forest Service reported a snowmobiler was killed in a “very large avalanche” near Cooke City, Montana that day. The snowmobiler was identified as Wyatt Oden Coiteux, a La Center High School graduate, in a release by the business owned by his parents, RPM Northwest.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Eater

Portland Restaurateur Tommy Habetz Is in the Hospital After a Brain Hemorrhage

Portland chef Tommy Habetz, known for his restaurants Bunk Sandwiches and Pizza Jerk, suffered a brain hemorrhage on December 22, Willamette Week first reported. Habetz was at home with his son when the hemorrhage occurred. After his son called 9-1-1, Habetz arrived at Providence for emergency surgery to relieve the pressure in his brain. He is currently in the intensive care unit and is expected to remain in the hospital for two to three months.
PORTLAND, OR
pethelpful.com

Dog-Friendly Hotel in Portland Is Four-Legged Friend Approved

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There’s no shortage of incredible dog-friendly hotels and each one blows us away. Our bucket list has essentially become just places to travel with our dogs. LOL! And the latest one we need to visit will take you to the Pacific Northwest.
PORTLAND, OR
orangeandbluepress.com

Woman Accused Of Shoving A Child Into Train Station Which Landed Face Onto Metal Rail In Oregon

On Wednesday, according to prosecutors, a woman was arrested for allegedly shoving a 3-year-old girl “face-first” caught-on-camera attack onto train tracks in Oregon. Dec. 28, Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office claimed that a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were standing to inform of the rails while waiting for the MAX train at the Gateway Transit Center when an Oregon woman suddenly shive the little girl from the platform onto the tracks without provocation.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Weak system off Oregon coast moves inland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of you in the Willamette Valley are waking up to fog and low clouds as the airmass over us is very stable with little to no wind. The rest of the day should remain dry. By later Monday night, a weak weather system off...
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Pair of ADUs Added on E Burnside

Crews recently completed foundation work for two detached Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) at 6 NE 74th Avenue. This pair of two-story structures will join a remodeled house built in 1926. Each ADU is 20 feet by 18 feet wide with two bedrooms, one full-sized bathroom, and one half-bath powered room. The corner lot will retain its legacy driveway access to E Burnside Street, one of the factors constraining the new buildings’ footprint.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week. Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.
PORTLAND, OR

