Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
abc17news.com
Nowell scores 36 as K-State rolls over No. 6 Texas 116-103
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103, setting a school scoring record with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory. The Wildcats poured in 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight 3-pointers. Kansas State then had to a hold off a Texas rally as the Longhorns shaved a 20-point deficit to under 10 with just under five minutes left. Keyontae Johnson scored 28 points for Kansas State. Tyrese Hunter led Texas with 29.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas DS Zach Edwards enters the NCAA transfer portal
Texas Longhorns senior deep snapper Zach Edwards entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, according to Inside Texas. Edwards, who received recognition from the Longhorns on Senior Day, is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. A 5’11, 212-pounder from Azle, Edwards spent one season at Oklahoma before...
Newman Signing Day: Arch Manning, Will Randle sign to University of Texas football
Among the six were University of Texas at Austin football commits Arch Manning and Will Randle.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Kyle Maxfield resigns as Bangs head football coach and athletic director
Bangs head football coach and athletic director Kyle Maxfield resigned today. He is headed to Austin to be the athletic director at Brentwood Christian. Maxfield helped led the Dragons to the playoffs three times in his five seasons as the leader of the football program. The best season came in 2020 when Bangs went 9-2 and was district runner-up. Maxfield’s record in Bangs was 25-26 with three winning seasons.
San Antonio remembers longtime South San Antonio coach Cliff Gustafson
Gustafson led South San to a dynastic run that has never been quite equaled in Texas high school history again
cbs19.tv
Legendary UT baseball coach dies at 91
AUSTIN, Texas — Former University of Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, who was once the all-time winningest college baseball coach, died Monday at age 91. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Gustafson died in his sleep from congestive heart failure. His daughters, Jann and Jill, were at his bedside.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT
An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
Dreamland Dripping Springs announces changes starting Jan. 3
Dreamland activities previously offered such as minigolf, disc golf, food and alcohol will be closed for now. (Courtesy Andrew Dunn) Dreamland Dripping Springs will shift from offering mini golf, disc golf, alcohol and food to focus on pickleball, Payton Jones, a representative of Dreamland Dripping Springs, told Community Impact on Jan. 3.
Police arrest man after allegedly striking woman near UT campus
University police put out an alert that the alleged assault happened at about 1 p.m. near West 22nd and Guadalupe Streets. A woman affiliated with UT reported a man striking the back of her head "with a closed fist," according to police.
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
VIDEO: Central Texas high school band performs in Rose Parade
The historic Rose Parade featured music Monday morning from the Vista Ridge High School Ranger Marching Band.
CBS Austin
Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are responding to a call received at 6:55 in the evening about a shooting happening outside a Dreamer's shop. The male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, detectives are still on the scene and investigating the matter.
San Antonio cold front to bring chances of rain this weekend, NWS says
It will be warm ahead of the cold front.
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
kut.org
TxDOT narrows option for widening I-35 through Austin
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released the most detailed description yet of plans to widen I-35 through the core of Austin — explaining how the agency believes its multibillion-dollar highway expansion could affect everything from parks to pollution. As part of a more-than-7,000 page draft environmental impact...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin scientists want you to 'swipe right or left' on this app, but it’s not for dating
AUSTIN, Texas - Located 450 miles west of Austin at UT Austin's Mcdonald Observatory, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope serves as one of the largest optical telescopes in the world. Launched about 20 years ago, a project called HETDEX, the Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment, uses images captured by the telescope to learn more about dark energy, the force causing the universe to expand over time.
Eater
Second Bar Closes Domain Northside Hotel Location
New American restaurant Second Bar + Kitchen closed its hotel location up in the Domain Northside at the end of 2022. The last day of service at the Archer Hotel on 3121 Palm Way, Suite 101 was on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022. However, a new restaurant...
Fort Bend Star
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
