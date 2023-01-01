Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk
Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
BBC
Hearts 3-0 Hibernian: Lee Johnson 'sick to death of mediocrity' from Hibs
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson questioned the mentality of his team and said he was "sick to death of the mediocrity" in front of goal after they were hammered Hearts. Two Lawrence Shankland goals and a late Stephen Humphrys strike settled the derby 3-0 for Hearts at Tynecastle. Hibs have now...
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Adams, Jenz, Postecoglou, Beale, McGarvey
Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to see a dream move to Celtic blocked by Suwan, with the K-League club unwilling to agree a January move for their 21-year-old striker. (Daily Record) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has urged the Scottish FA to make sure VAR does not wreck the first Old Firm game of the new year. (Herald)
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Good Jack, Lock Up Rico, Coombs Strike, and More...
Manchester City have another busy week. This time it’s 2 matches in 4 days. The good news is that they are both against the same opponent, so preparation should be easier. Sky Blue News is back to get you caught up for City’s pair of tilts against Chelsea FC.
BBC
Jesse Marsch: Leeds United boss 'hates' management stress
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says he "hates the stress" that comes with being a Premier League manager. The 49-year-old has been in charge at Elland Road for just over 10 months, having succeeded Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February last year. Leeds secured top-flight survival on the final day...
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Tottenham Women announce record signing of Beth England
It’s a bit of a tough time to be a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, so about some good news for a change? This was rumored last week, but now it’s official — Tottenham Hotspur Women have just finished what might be the addition of the season, formally announcing the signing of England international and Chelsea striker Bethany England.
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United sack Grant McCann and reappoint former boss for fourth spell
Peterborough United have reappointed Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager until the end of the season after sacking boss Grant McCann. The 50-year-old resigned from his third spell in charge last season, with Posh heading for relegation to League One. McCann, 42, and assistant Cliff Byrne, 40, departed...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Do you want Sunderland to have a good run in the FA Cup this season?
I’d be happy to make plenty of changes and give opportunities to fringe players. Given the injury issues we’ve had this season, I wouldn’t be disappointed to lose, just as long as the players who start get a decent run out. The FA Cup is great but at this point in time, it’s important to make sure that we don’t end up with any more key players picking up injuries.
BBC
Nigel Johnson: BBC Radio Stoke's Stoke City commentator to retire at end of season
Commentator Nigel Johnson is to retire at the end of the season after 54 years with BBC Radio Stoke. The 80-year-old, who has covered Stoke City for 44 years in two separate spells, said he had been considering stepping away since last summer. "It's not been an easy decision to...
SB Nation
Virgil van Dijk Likely to Miss January Matches Due to Hamstring Injury
When Virgil van Dijk had to be taken off at the half against Brentford on Monday following a first half where Liverpool’s star defender at times appeared to be struggling physically, the suspicion was injury and the hope was that it would turn out to be minor. Manager Jürgen...
SB Nation
West Bromwich Albion Fans Verdict: A Deserved Loss
A trip to West Bromwich Albion with the form they’re in is one of the toughest games in the league at the moment, but for some reason I was still quietly optimistic going into Monday. This team have shown that they can stay in matches against so-called better opposition and nick a result - the last game at Norwich City being an example of that.
SB Nation
Chelsea to ‘step up attempts’ to gazump Arsenal for Mykhailo Mudryk — report
A few days ago, Chelsea were to be considering the possibility of hijacking Arsenal’s attempts to acquire Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. That has prompted Arsenal to up their bid for the 21-year-old winger, from a previously rejected €40m (with €20m in conditional add-ons) to €50m (with an unspecified amount in conditional add-ons).
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
SB Nation
Five Things From A Downtrodden Defeat At West Bromwich Albion
If we were told that we’d obtain four points from the matches against Swansea City, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion, you’d probably have bitten off the veritable hand that proffered it. Any win from any of those games would have been gladly accepted. That’s the positive; the negative was apparent in all of those games and it’s nothing new: we automatically play as if we are inferior to the opposition.
SB Nation
Conte’s latest comments on his future are just more of the same
If you woke up this morning to Tottenham Hotspur fans in a meltdown over something, well, it’s a day that ends in “Y”. But this particular meltdown comes after some dramatic comments by Antonio Conte were released from embargo early Wednesday. The comments seemed to cast some doubt — again! — over Conte’s perceived commitment to Tottenham and in the minds of some also continued to move the goalposts over what his team can accomplish this season.
SB Nation
Bernardo Silva Quotes Raise New Questions About Summer Sale for Manchester City
Bernardo Silva has returned with some not so positive quotes and a bit off cuff as the Portuguese star made his thoughts clear. A saga that took up most of the summer, Bernardo seems set on an exit this time around as we take a look at the quotes recently given to Record in Portugal:
SB Nation
January 6th - 8th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Lampard’s obstinacy will get him sacked at Everton
Last night’s heavy home defeat to Brighton was certainly not the first time that Frank Lampard and his Everton side have been embarrassed in the eleven months or so since he took over, and at this rate it will not be the last either if he isn’t shown the door or continues to refuse to change his ways.
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “Tough game and Chelsea is a tough side. We are looking forward to the next couple of weeks.”
Pep Guardiola is motivated ahead of the second half of the season and hit a bevy of topics in todays pre match presser. The future looks ready as he spoke about Arsenal, Chelsea, football emotions and more. Let’s dive in:. Pep on Arsenal. “Arsenal have an average that they...
SB Nation
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Final | Bye bye Frank?
Fulltime Thoughts - Nothing I can say here that you as a fan haven’t already said or thought. We’re going down if nothing changes, and that’s one game before we hit the halfway mark. Good night all. 90+4’ - Final whistle. Frank Lampard goes straight down the...
