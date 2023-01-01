Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Spartanburg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 08:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Target Area: Spartanburg FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of upstate South Carolina, including the following county, Spartanburg. * WHEN...Until 200 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1005 AM EST, After a 2.5 inch rainfall across Greater Spartanburg, high levels of runoff will result in developing out of bank conditions across portions of Lawson`s Fork Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Spartanburg, Pacolet, Pacolet Mills and Cedar Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Anderson, Pickens by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 08:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson; Pickens FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of upstate South Carolina, including the following counties, Anderson and Pickens. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1027 AM EST, Gauge reports that creeks and rivers were still rising, so remain wary of flooding of low-lying areas, especially along Twelve and Eighteen Mile Creeks. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Easley, Clemson, West Greenville, Welcome, Powdersville, Central, Pendleton, Liberty, Norris, Lake Hartwell and Sandy Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Stanly by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 09:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Deadly lightning strikes can occur well ahead of an approaching storm, prior to the arrival of rain and wind. Make sure that lightning is well away from your location before resuming outdoor activity. Target Area: Anson; Stanly Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Anson and Stanly Counties through 1030 AM EST At 937 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Downtown Concord to near Indian Trail to near Elgin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albemarle, Wadesboro, Badin Lake, Ansonville, Plyler, Fairview In Union County, Polkton, Locust, Norwood and Badin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
