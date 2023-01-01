Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Anderson, Pickens by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 08:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anderson; Pickens FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of upstate South Carolina, including the following counties, Anderson and Pickens. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1027 AM EST, Gauge reports that creeks and rivers were still rising, so remain wary of flooding of low-lying areas, especially along Twelve and Eighteen Mile Creeks. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Easley, Clemson, West Greenville, Welcome, Powdersville, Central, Pendleton, Liberty, Norris, Lake Hartwell and Sandy Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Elbert, Madison, Oglethorpe by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 12:27:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 09:04:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Elbert; Madison; Oglethorpe The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Broad River near Broad River above Carlton affecting Madison, Elbert and Oglethorpe Counties. For the Broad River...including Broad River above Carlton...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Broad River near Broad River above Carlton. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, Minor flooding will expand further into the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the Georgia Highway 72 bridge. A sand dredge operation on the left bank near the gage will become flooded. A large portion of Roy Wood Road will be flooded with several feet of water and the Broad River Outpost for Canoes and Kayaks location will be under water. Flooding of the yard behind an assisted living home off of Roy Wood Road will continue to expand. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14 feet and rising rapidly. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia by NWS
Severe Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Edgefield by NWS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Edgefield by NWS
Flood Warning issued for Gwinnett, Walton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Gwinnett; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Alcovy River at New Hope Road near Grayson affecting Gwinnett and Walton Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Alcovy River at New Hope Road near Grayson. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding begins of the woodlands upstream and downstream from the river gauge at New Hope Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 9.1 feet and rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 9 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, Richmond by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Richmond THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA BURKE...RICHMOND...SOUTHEASTERN EDGEFIELD AND WESTERN AIKEN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 AM EST The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for east central Georgia...and central South Carolina. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Aiken, Burke, and Richmond Counties until 1045a!
Tornado Warning issued for Aiken, Edgefield, Saluda by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to an interior room or closet on the lowest floor of a sturdy building immediately. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; Saluda A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM EST FOR EASTERN EDGEFIELD...NORTH CENTRAL AIKEN AND SOUTHEASTERN SALUDA COUNTIES At 1010 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ridge Spring, or 8 miles southwest of Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Batesburg-Leesville around 1035 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Ward, Hibernia and Monetta. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
