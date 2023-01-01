Effective: 2023-01-04 12:27:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-05 09:04:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Elbert; Madison; Oglethorpe The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Broad River near Broad River above Carlton affecting Madison, Elbert and Oglethorpe Counties. For the Broad River...including Broad River above Carlton...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Broad River near Broad River above Carlton. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, Minor flooding will expand further into the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the Georgia Highway 72 bridge. A sand dredge operation on the left bank near the gage will become flooded. A large portion of Roy Wood Road will be flooded with several feet of water and the Broad River Outpost for Canoes and Kayaks location will be under water. Flooding of the yard behind an assisted living home off of Roy Wood Road will continue to expand. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14 feet and rising rapidly. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ELBERT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO