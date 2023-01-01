ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors

The Michigan Wolverines lost their shot at the College Football Playoff final after falling to TCU on Saturday. Rumors immediately swirled that they could also potentially lose their head coach in Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been speculated as a potential NFL head coaching target throughout the season as Michigan emerged as one of the college […] The post Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff

Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury

The Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game was suspended following a scary injury to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was one of the main factors behind the game’s suspension, showing how much he respected Hamlin and how serious he thought the injury to be. Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. […] The post Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Key TCU Player Is Questionable For National Championship

One of TCU's best players might not play in the National Championship Game against Georgia next Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is listed as questionable for the game after he injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan this past Saturday. Head coach Sonny Dykes is hopeful for Miller...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
DawgsDaily

Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN.  ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of ...
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

Stetson Bennett puts Georgia on notice before National Championship vs. TCU

Most teams in the country, it goes without saying, would be unequivocally happy to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. But the reigning-champion, top-ranked and undefeated Georgia Bulldogs certainly aren’t most teams, and Stetson Bennett believes his team can be much better with a title on the line against TCU than it […] The post Stetson Bennett puts Georgia on notice before National Championship vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

UCLA football lands standout running back in transfer portal

UCLA football is already gearing up for the 2023 season and has just added a backfield weapon. With Zach Charbonnet heading to the NFL, the Bruins went out and found one of his replacements, landing Carson Steele from Ball State, per Bruce Feldman. Steele was an absolute star for the Cardinals in 2022, ranking ninth […] The post UCLA football lands standout running back in transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

5 greatest Clemson football players of all time, ranked

The Clemson Tigers have grown into one of the most dominant teams in college football over the last decade. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has won two national championships, eight conference titles and been a constant threat in the national title race. The Tigers have been one of the most successful teams in the College Football […] The post 5 greatest Clemson football players of all time, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

3 Michigan football members most to blame for Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU

Michigan was a better football team in 2022 than in 2021, but the end result remained the same. After a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on Saturday, the Wolverines are going home after the semifinals for the second straight season. This season will still be a memorable one for Michigan football, but they now […] The post 3 Michigan football members most to blame for Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson’s struggles vs Packers CB Jaire Alexander draws reaction from Kevin O’Connell

Justin Jefferson ran into a brick wall in Week 17, as he barely made an impact on the field in the Minnesota Vikings’ embarrassing 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver was absolutely checked by the Packers’ defense, particularly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander who decisively won his matchup against Jefferson, with the latter ending up with a mere output of 15 receiving yards on a catch and five targets.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dolphins make QB move with Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater injured

The Miami Dolphins, after such a promising start to the season buoyed by the stellar play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, have seen their playoff hopes go up in smoke. They have lost their past five games, and their chances of making the postseason boil down to a do-or-die Week 18 matchup against the New York […] The post Dolphins make QB move with Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater injured appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball

The Kansas State Wildcats woke up Tuesday ranked 65th nationally with an average of 75.6 points per game. They ended their night with way more than their season average, as they crushed No. 6 Texas Longhorns in Austin in a 116-103 victory. In the process, Kansas State basketball pulled off something that the college basketball […] The post Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MANHATTAN, KS
ClutchPoints

‘We don’t have much left’: Bill Self drops truth bomb after gritty Kansas basketball win vs. Texas Tech in Lubbock

For the second game in a row, the Kansas Jayhawks had a close call, as they barely edged the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road Tuesday night in Lubbock. Kansas basketball still did come away with a 75-72 victory, but Jayhawks head coach Bill Self hinted that his team probably would have run out […] The post ‘We don’t have much left’: Bill Self drops truth bomb after gritty Kansas basketball win vs. Texas Tech in Lubbock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LUBBOCK, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy