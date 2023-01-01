Read full article on original website
Flashback: The Last Time TCU and UGA Played
As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the TCU Horned Frogs this Monday, we take a look at the last time these 2 programs met.
USC football news: Lincoln Riley’s head-scratching press conference move after Cotton Bowl loss
Lincoln Riley did not seem to be in the mood to speak to reporters following the USC Trojans’ 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, as the USC football head coach only fielded three questions in the postgame press conference, according to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors
The Michigan Wolverines lost their shot at the College Football Playoff final after falling to TCU on Saturday. Rumors immediately swirled that they could also potentially lose their head coach in Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has been speculated as a potential NFL head coaching target throughout the season as Michigan emerged as one of the college […] The post Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on NFL rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff
Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
Trojans WR CJ Williams to enter transfer portal after Cotton Bowl, UCLA in the mix
Following their loss in the Cotton Bowl, USC Trojans wide receiver CJ Williams has reportedly opted to enter the transfer portal. According to Pete Nakos of on3.com, CJ Williams is set to enter the transfer portal after just one season at USC. CJ Williams appeared in 10 games for USC...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury
The Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game was suspended following a scary injury to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was one of the main factors behind the game’s suspension, showing how much he respected Hamlin and how serious he thought the injury to be. Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. […] The post Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk reveals why NFL better watch out as Brock Purdy is that dude
The San Francisco 49ers have continued to chug along with former Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy as their quarterback. And according to teammate Brandon Aiyuk, the Iowa State product is as legit as they come. Purdy led the 49ers to an overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. It...
Key TCU Player Is Questionable For National Championship
One of TCU's best players might not play in the National Championship Game against Georgia next Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is listed as questionable for the game after he injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan this past Saturday. Head coach Sonny Dykes is hopeful for Miller...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss
Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU
The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of ...
Stetson Bennett puts Georgia on notice before National Championship vs. TCU
Most teams in the country, it goes without saying, would be unequivocally happy to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. But the reigning-champion, top-ranked and undefeated Georgia Bulldogs certainly aren’t most teams, and Stetson Bennett believes his team can be much better with a title on the line against TCU than it […] The post Stetson Bennett puts Georgia on notice before National Championship vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons blasts ex-NFL star for blaming Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons comes to the defense of Tee Higgins after former NFL Pro Bowler Bart Scott claimed that the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is to blame for Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. Scott appeared on ESPN First Take on Tuesday and shared why he believes Higgins caused...
UCLA football lands standout running back in transfer portal
UCLA football is already gearing up for the 2023 season and has just added a backfield weapon. With Zach Charbonnet heading to the NFL, the Bruins went out and found one of his replacements, landing Carson Steele from Ball State, per Bruce Feldman. Steele was an absolute star for the Cardinals in 2022, ranking ninth […] The post UCLA football lands standout running back in transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 greatest Clemson football players of all time, ranked
The Clemson Tigers have grown into one of the most dominant teams in college football over the last decade. Under Dabo Swinney, Clemson has won two national championships, eight conference titles and been a constant threat in the national title race. The Tigers have been one of the most successful teams in the College Football […] The post 5 greatest Clemson football players of all time, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Michigan football members most to blame for Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU
Michigan was a better football team in 2022 than in 2021, but the end result remained the same. After a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU on Saturday, the Wolverines are going home after the semifinals for the second straight season. This season will still be a memorable one for Michigan football, but they now […] The post 3 Michigan football members most to blame for Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Jefferson’s struggles vs Packers CB Jaire Alexander draws reaction from Kevin O’Connell
Justin Jefferson ran into a brick wall in Week 17, as he barely made an impact on the field in the Minnesota Vikings’ embarrassing 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver was absolutely checked by the Packers’ defense, particularly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander who decisively won his matchup against Jefferson, with the latter ending up with a mere output of 15 receiving yards on a catch and five targets.
Dolphins make QB move with Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater injured
The Miami Dolphins, after such a promising start to the season buoyed by the stellar play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, have seen their playoff hopes go up in smoke. They have lost their past five games, and their chances of making the postseason boil down to a do-or-die Week 18 matchup against the New York […] The post Dolphins make QB move with Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater injured appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball
The Kansas State Wildcats woke up Tuesday ranked 65th nationally with an average of 75.6 points per game. They ended their night with way more than their season average, as they crushed No. 6 Texas Longhorns in Austin in a 116-103 victory. In the process, Kansas State basketball pulled off something that the college basketball […] The post Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We don’t have much left’: Bill Self drops truth bomb after gritty Kansas basketball win vs. Texas Tech in Lubbock
For the second game in a row, the Kansas Jayhawks had a close call, as they barely edged the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road Tuesday night in Lubbock. Kansas basketball still did come away with a 75-72 victory, but Jayhawks head coach Bill Self hinted that his team probably would have run out […] The post ‘We don’t have much left’: Bill Self drops truth bomb after gritty Kansas basketball win vs. Texas Tech in Lubbock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
