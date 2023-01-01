Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Related
New Year’s Resolutions for SouthCoast Cities and Towns
The new year is upon us, and with the arrival of 2023, many are making – and in some cases, already breaking – New Year's resolutions. The start of a fresh new calendar is also the chance to forget about the burdens of the past and embrace the wide-open uncertainty of the future. There's a lot to look forward to on the SouthCoast in 2023, after all.
Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail
After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
New Bedford Tourists Hilariously Catfished By Weird Travel Video
New Bedford is a beautiful city that has a lot to offer those visiting from elsewhere – but you'd never know it based on the ridiculous photos used by a travel site to try to encourage tourists to come to the Whaling City. With the rise of artificial intelligence...
Warwick, New Bedford New Year’s Eve fireworks to be held Sunday
Fireworks events that were scheduled to be held on New Year's Eve in both Warwick and New Bedford were both postponed and will take place on Sunday instead.
New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor. The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. It is currently unclear what caused the spill. This is a breaking news story […]
newbedfordguide.com
Overnight rollover accident takes place at one of New Bedford’s worst intersections
At approximately 1:00am on Monday night, New Bedford Fire Department, New Bedford Police Department, and New Bedford EMS responded to a 911 call about an accident on Acushnet Avenue. Upon arrival, responders found a sedan flipped onto its roof in the middle of the roadway in front of the Cumberland...
4 tractor-trailer trucks catch fire in Attleboro
An investigation is underway into the cause of two fires that broke out in Attleboro Monday night.
Tractor trailers carrying cardboard catches fire, prompts hourslong response from Attleboro crews
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after they say several tractor trailers caught fire in an Attleboro industrial lot Monday night. Crews responding to the area of 527 Pleasant Street around 7:00 p.m., found four tractor trailers engulfed in flames, according to the Attleboro Fire Department. Officials say the...
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol Country sobriety checkpoint to further educate the motoring public, scheduled
Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County between Saturday, January 7, 2023 into Sunday, January 8, 2023. The purpose is to further educate the motoring...
Firefighter hospitalized after falling through floor while battling blaze at Cape Cod home
DENNIS, Mass. — A firefighter was hospitalized after they fell through the floor while battling a blaze at a home on Cape Cod on Monday. The Dennis firefighter was working on battling a fire in a multi-unit condominium complex on Main Street when they fell through the first floor into the basement, according to Brewster Fire Rescue.
ABC6.com
Woman stabbed in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
Boston Globe
A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water
MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Monday, January 2
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 977 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🎉 Happy New Year to all of our readers! May this year be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May you all achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
fallriverreporter.com
Three sent to the hospital after truck and bus crash temporarily closes Route 138 in Rhode Island
Several people were injured after a crash early this afternoon on Route 138. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, firefighters responded to East Main Road in the area of Trinity Cemetery for a head on collision involving a RIPTA bus. A total of 3 rescues responded to the scene. All...
Crew Turned Boston Logan Airport, Others Into Personal Piggy Banks: DA
A New Jersey man accused of being the driver for a crew of thieves who swiped passenger's luggage filled with cash and jewels from Logan International Airport returns to court this week. Luis Arellano-Corrales, 30, of Paterson, is accused of working with a trio of thieves to steal a woman's ba…
Fall River Pit Bull Is Full of Love Despite Recent Stint as a Stray [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Our goal for 2023 remains the same; find the perfect homes for animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we shine a light on one lucky animal every week in hopes of finding their forever family, and this week, we head to Fall River where a sweet dog waits.
Man shot in Fall River
The victim was found wounded in the area of Pittman Street late Monday night, according to police.
Stunning Fall River Mansion May Be Available on Airbnb Soon
On Highland Avenue in Fall River, there sits a historic mansion built in 1928 by Nathan Durfee that sold for an impressive $1 million last year. According to a recent agenda posted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, this 8,000-square-foot mansion may soon be available on Airbnb as the owner plans to share his massive estate with guests looking for a unique getaway.
ABC6.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO, Mass.(WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that a 42-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly house fire in Attleboro nearly two months ago. The fire happened on Division Street on Nov. 18. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday that...
fallriverreporter.com
A soon-to-open Fall River daycare was robbed twice in two nights, then something magical happened
Thanks to the Fall River area community, a soon-to-open day care is back on track after two robberies in two days. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on December 10 and 11, Fall River Police Department Officer Jennifer Deleon responded to two separately reported breaks and larcenies at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare located at 1310 South Main Street.
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0