New Year’s Resolutions for SouthCoast Cities and Towns

The new year is upon us, and with the arrival of 2023, many are making – and in some cases, already breaking – New Year's resolutions. The start of a fresh new calendar is also the chance to forget about the burdens of the past and embrace the wide-open uncertainty of the future. There's a lot to look forward to on the SouthCoast in 2023, after all.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail

After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
TAUNTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor.  The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.  It is currently unclear what caused the spill.  This is a breaking news story […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston Globe

A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water

MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
MASHPEE, MA
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Monday, January 2

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 977 words — a wicked good 5-minute read. 🎉 Happy New Year to all of our readers! May this year be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May you all achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
NEWPORT, RI
1420 WBSM

Stunning Fall River Mansion May Be Available on Airbnb Soon

On Highland Avenue in Fall River, there sits a historic mansion built in 1928 by Nathan Durfee that sold for an impressive $1 million last year. According to a recent agenda posted by the Zoning Board of Appeals, this 8,000-square-foot mansion may soon be available on Airbnb as the owner plans to share his massive estate with guests looking for a unique getaway.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO, Mass.(WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that a 42-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly house fire in Attleboro nearly two months ago. The fire happened on Division Street on Nov. 18. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday that...
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

A soon-to-open Fall River daycare was robbed twice in two nights, then something magical happened

Thanks to the Fall River area community, a soon-to-open day care is back on track after two robberies in two days. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on December 10 and 11, Fall River Police Department Officer Jennifer Deleon responded to two separately reported breaks and larcenies at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare located at 1310 South Main Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
