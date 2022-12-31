Read full article on original website
Related
The most brutal kidnapping of a young white girl by Native Americans
Mary Jemison was born in 1743, on a ship travelling from Ireland to America. The Jemison family worked on the outskirts of civilization, converting wildness to cultivated soil. Each each day brought the danger of being attacked by a wild beast or a hostile Indian.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Of Course Anna Sorokin Has Made $340,000 Selling Her Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Art
After attempting to climb the New York City social ladder as a wannabe German heiress, could notorious con artist Anna Sorokin be making her post-prison comeback as, wait for it, an actual artist? It seems the convicted scammer, who went by the name Anna Delvey during her grifting escapades, has found a new passion—creating and selling her own prints from her Lower East Side apartment while under house arrest. So far, she’s made $340,000, according to the New York Post. The works include original paintings and sketches that range from $250 to $250,000 in price. Lawyers, tech entrepreneurs and Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Fineman are reported to...
18 books to look out for in 2023, according to local experts
We asked the staff at Harvard Book Store, Trident Booksellers & Café, Porter Square Books, Frugal Bookstore, and Brookline Booksmith for the titles they are most excited to read in 2023 so far. The year is just getting underway and, already, there are plenty of new books to be...
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This is the feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
America's epidemic of loneliness: The raw material for fascism
In the United States as in many other societies, rates of depression, anxiety, loneliness, drug abuse, self-harm (including suicides) and other mental health problems greatly increase during the holiday season and just after the New Year. In the American context, this crisis is largely explained as a reflection of private...
anothermag.com
Books in 2023: Fiction to Look Out for This Year
If your reading list is long and the piles of books on your nightstand never reduce, get ready for more of the same, as 2023 promises to be a year of stellar fiction. From masterful world-building to missing children, murder mystery and toxic masculinity, there is storytelling to suit any mood by some of the most exciting voices in literature today.
What we’re reading: writers and readers on the books they enjoyed in December
In this series we ask authors, Guardian writers and readers to share what they have been reading recently. This month, recommendations include a Booker-longlisted novel, excellent short stories and heartfelt memoirs. Tell us in the comments what you have been reading. Tim, Guardian reader. Small Things Like These by Claire...
Rasa Unlocks Functional Adaptogens and Mushrooms for Coffee Haters and Lovers Alike With Two New Mixes
BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Rasa today introduced Classic and Café Rasa®, two groundbreaking adaptogen and mushroom beverage mixes, encouraging coffee-alternative and coffee drinkers alike to enjoy a functional beverage anywhere, anytime, instantly. “We believe Classic Rasa is the most coffee-like coffee alternative out there. I’m excited to see us enabling more use occasions, and these two new mixes open new channels of distribution and opportunity for everyone to drink Rasa,” said Rasa CEO and Founder, Lopa van der Mersch. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005337/en/ Rasa launches Classic and Café Rasa (Photo: Business Wire)
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on Netflix, A Short Documentary About The “Beauty of Wild Spaces”
Filmed in 2019 in South India by director Kartiki Gonsalves, The Elephant Whisperers is a documentary short that aims to share the “beauty of wild spaces” in India and the world. THE ELEPHANT WHISPERERS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?. The Gist: Bomman and Bellie are two elephant caretakers...
Rethinking the European Conquest of Native Americans
When the term Indian appears in the Declaration of Independence, it is used to refer to “savage” outsiders employed by the British as a way of keeping the colonists down. Eleven years later, in the U.S. Constitution, the Indigenous peoples of North America are presented differently: as separate entities with which the federal government must negotiate. They also appear as insiders who are clearly within the borders of the new country yet not to be counted for purposes of representation. The same people are at once part of the oppression that justifies the need for independence, a rival for control of land, and a subjugated minority whose rights are ignored.
Exploring the Rich Tapestry of Culture in the US
The United States is a country that is known for its diversity, with people of different races, ethnicities, religions, and cultures living and working together. This diversity can be seen in nearly every aspect of American society, from the food we eat and the music we listen to, to the languages we speak and the holidays we celebrate.
Comments / 0