Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo returning in 2023
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State football’s stud safety Kitan Oladapo is returning for a sixth year of eligibility. This is great news for the Beavers. He finished with 80 tackles in 2022 and showed improved coverage ability. The Portland area native joined the program in 2018 in Jonathan...
nbc16.com
Both Ducks and Beavers take away positives from rivalry game
EUGENE, Ore. — In true rivalry fashion, Saturday’s game between Oregon and Oregon State men's basketball game was a rough and rowdy one. The Beavers started off hot in enemy territory, but the Ducks soon became comfortable and went into halftime with a 13-point lead. To start the...
nbc16.com
Police: Corvallis man in custody, charged with attempted murder after firing on police
ALBANY, Ore. — A 40-year-old Corvallis man is in custody following a pursuit that involved gunfire, the Albany Police Department said. Around 11:45 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2), Corvallis police officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Peoria Road about a mile south of Hwy 34. According to police, the...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Stolen vehicle recovered and returned to young family
EUGENE, Ore. — A young Corvallis family has their car back thanks to the work of the Eugene Police Department. Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, a Eugene Police lieutenant spotted a Kia Optima traveling northbound on Hwy 99 and followed it, as it had stolen license plates. Corvallis Police confirmed...
nbc16.com
Missing Corvallis man found dead near Mary's Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A Corvallis man was found dead Sunday in a remote area of Mary’s Peak nearly two weeks after he reportedly went missing. According to Corvallis Police, volunteers searching for Steven Mainwaring called law enforcement just before 5 p.m. to report they’d found what they thought was his vehicle at Mary’s Peak. Mainwaring was last heard from on Dec. 18.
nbc16.com
$2-million in funds to go towards new YMCA location in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — On December 23rd, the Eugene Family YMCA received $2 million in funding for its new location being built on E 24th and Hilyard Street. The funding came from the passing of the 2023 congressional omnibus appropriations package, and through a collaborative effort from outgoing Congressman Peter DeFazio, Senator Ron Wyden, and Senator Jeff Merkley.
nbc16.com
New substance recovery center opens in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The new Restored Connections Peer Center held an open house tour Monday for its opening in Eugene. It's a recovery center aimed at giving guidance and support to those in Lane County who have substance abuse or are in another high-risk situation. The Center received more...
nbc16.com
Oregon State women's basketball gains confidence with win over No. 10 UCLA
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State women's basketball may have found their identity after an upset victory over 10th-ranked UCLA last Sunday. The Beavers struggled earlier in the week against USC, only scoring 8 points in the third quarter versus the Trojans - but were able to get out to an early lead against the Bruins and managed to hold on to it for a majority of the game.
nbc16.com
Oregon Men's Basketball team still hampered by injuries
After Oregon Men's Basketball win over Oregon State last weekend, Duck's head coach Dana Altman said the team was already in trouble. But they'd be even more in trouble if it wasn't for starting point guard Will Richardson. It's no secret the 5th year senior has been carrying a heavy...
nbc16.com
Lane Transit District to reduce service on 12 fixed bus routes
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Transit District will reduce service on 12 fixed bus routes and will make service adjustments on the weekday EmX bus service, including adding afternoon trips between Eugene Station and Springfield Station, the district said Tuesday. The service changes go into effect on Sunday, February 5,...
nbc16.com
PeaceHealth at Riverbend announces first babies born in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Fraternal twins Maverick and Everett Miller were born at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend on New Years day. Making them the first babies delivered at the hospital in 2023. Born just seconds apart, the boys arrived early at just twenty-five weeks and four days;...
nbc16.com
Eugene receives federal funding for new pedestrian bridge over Randy Papé Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — $6-million dollars has been provided to the city of Eugene through the 2023 omnibus appropriations package for a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Randy Papé Beltline. As a part of Eugene Vision Zero plan, as well as the 2035 Transportation Plan, the new bridge...
nbc16.com
Man facing charges after lengthy car chase, shooting involving OSP in Albany
A Corvallis man is facing several charges after a car chase and a shootout with law enforcement on Monday, Albany Police said. The man, identified as 40-year-old Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, was initially taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but has since been booked into the Linn County Jail on attempted murder and several other charges.
nbc16.com
Oregon State team doctor stresses importance of CPR training at all levels of sports
Our station spoke with Dr. Doug Auckerman, who oversees sports medicine for all of the Beavers' teams. And while a player suffering a cardiac arrest isn't something that crosses a fans minds, it's certainly something team doctors prepare for. Dr. Auckerman says every offseason they will meet with local EMS.
nbc16.com
Nearly half of Roseburg City Council will be new at first meeting of 2023
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Nearly half of the Roseburg City Council will be new and attending their first Council meeting when the Council reconvenes on Monday, Jan. 9, to hear Mayor Larry Rich present the State of the City address, the City said in a news release. On Tuesday, Jan....
nbc16.com
Authorities looking for a man who walked off Marion County transition facility
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Marion County Deputies is asking for the public's help in locating an Adult in Custody (AIC) who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away on Tuesday, Dec. 31. around 4:09 p.m. According to officials, Wolf was...
nbc16.com
$3.1 million going to Lane County for 'critical' public safety projects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On January 3, President Biden signed the 2023 federal “omnibus appropriations” bill, which includes funding for three critical public safety projects in Lane County, according to a press release from the Lane County Government. $176,000 will go to the Lane County Sherriff's Office...
Comments / 0