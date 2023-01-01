Read full article on original website
Judge Rules Elimination of Cash Bail in SAFE-T Act Unconstitutional, Kankakee State's Attorney Says
(NBC Chicago) — A Kankakee County judge has ruled portions of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, putting a pause on the elimination of cash bail in most of Illinois. According to a press release sent by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, one of the lead plaintiffs in the class-action suit, the law will not go into effect on Jan. 1 in the 65 counties that signed onto the complaint filed against the administration of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
Ohio appeals court upholds block on 'heartbeat' abortion ban; sends case to trial court
CINCINNATI — The block on Ohio's state law that largely bans abortions will stand, according to a Friday appeals court decision. The ruling also sends the case down to lower, trial court to continue. The appeals court decision is upholding a Hamilton County judge's October decision to extend the...
Illinois gun store owner says proposed ‘assault weapon’ ban will turn citizens into criminals
(WTVO) — A gun shop owner says he will file a lawsuit if a proposed gun ban filed in the Illinois House becomes a law. Dan Eldridge, president of the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and owner of Maxon Shooter’s Supplies and Indoor Range in Naperville, said what is being proposed as an “assault weapons” ban […]
“Humiliation for Judge Cannon”: Judge reverses pro-Trump order after getting “slapped down" by court
Former President Donald Trump's efforts to hamstring the FBI investigation into the classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate have officially come to an end. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday complied with the order handed down by a federal appellate court and dismissed his lawsuit seeking a special master in the case.
"An absolute disaster": Hochul nominates anti-choice, anti-union judge to lead New York's top court
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Days after dozens of law professors joined several rights advocacy groups in warning New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that nominating Judge Hector LaSalle to the state's top judicial seat would "take our state's law in the wrong direction," the Democratic governor announced that she'd chosen the conservative judge as the next chief judge of the state Court of Appeals.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Texas withdraws appeal to court order blocking gun law that banned adults under 21 from carrying firearms
Texas has withdrawn its appeal of a court decision that ruled a law preventing adults younger than 21 from obtaining an open carry license was unconstitutional.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, there are changes for when you get behind the wheel of a car – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, H.B. 3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees, or fines...
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws as residents in many states will see some impactful changes beginning as soon as Jan. 1, 2023.
SD Supreme Court affirms mansion demolition ruling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court ruling allowing the City of Sioux Falls to order a demolition of a mansion in southwestern part of the city has been affirmed by the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a 15-page decision released Thursday, the state’s highest court said Vitaliy...
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.
Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
Supreme Court says Trump-era border restriction will remain in effect while legal challenges play out
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 will remain in effect while legal challenges play out, a move that ensures that federal officials will be able to continue to swiftly expel migrants at US borders at least for the next several months.
Judge rejects Reynolds’ request to reinstate Iowa’s fetal-heartbeat law
A district judge on Monday declined to lift the nearly 4-year-old injunction that has kept a restrictive abortion law in Iowa from taking effect. Gov. Kim Reynolds has been seeking to end the injunction since the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in June that there is no fundamental right to abortion in the state constitution that […] The post Judge rejects Reynolds’ request to reinstate Iowa’s fetal-heartbeat law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Illinois Supreme Court Appoints First Black Woman Judge in State’s History
A watershed moment in American history has been created after the Illinois Supreme Court has officially appointed its first Black woman as a judge in the 18th judicial circuit in DuPage County. Chantelle Porter is a former A. Traub and Associates family attorney, who was appointed to fill a vacancy...
Oregon Supreme Court rules verdicts by non-unanimous juries should be re-examined
The Oregon Supreme Court ruled Friday that the requirement for unanimous-jury verdicts in serious criminal cases does apply to convictions that predate the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 decision to outlaw Oregon and Louisiana's practice of non-unanimous verdicts.
Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions
Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. The limits were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at […]
Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges
Missouri courts began the process of clearing criminal records of certain marijuana charges Thursday. The post Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
