Illinois State

WAND TV

Judge Rules Elimination of Cash Bail in SAFE-T Act Unconstitutional, Kankakee State's Attorney Says

(NBC Chicago) — A Kankakee County judge has ruled portions of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, putting a pause on the elimination of cash bail in most of Illinois. According to a press release sent by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, one of the lead plaintiffs in the class-action suit, the law will not go into effect on Jan. 1 in the 65 counties that signed onto the complaint filed against the administration of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Salon

"An absolute disaster": Hochul nominates anti-choice, anti-union judge to lead New York's top court

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Days after dozens of law professors joined several rights advocacy groups in warning New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that nominating Judge Hector LaSalle to the state's top judicial seat would "take our state's law in the wrong direction," the Democratic governor announced that she'd chosen the conservative judge as the next chief judge of the state Court of Appeals.
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, there are changes for when you get behind the wheel of a car – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, H.B. 3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees, or fines...
ILLINOIS STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD Supreme Court affirms mansion demolition ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court ruling allowing the City of Sioux Falls to order a demolition of a mansion in southwestern part of the city has been affirmed by the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a 15-page decision released Thursday, the state’s highest court said Vitaliy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WNCT

Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
WASHINGTON STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge rejects Reynolds’ request to reinstate Iowa’s fetal-heartbeat law

A district judge on Monday declined to lift the nearly 4-year-old injunction that has kept a restrictive abortion law in Iowa from taking effect. Gov. Kim Reynolds has been seeking to end the injunction since the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in June that there is no fundamental right to abortion in the state constitution that […] The post Judge rejects Reynolds’ request to reinstate Iowa’s fetal-heartbeat law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois has ceded control of its fiscal future to public unions

Much of the media’s coverage of the November midterm elections was dedicated to individual races (and their surprising outcomes) that would determine control of Congress . But another critical result that slipped under the radar was Illinois voters’ landmark decision on Nov. 8 to permanently alter the fiscal future of their state.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX59

Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely

The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. The limits were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at […]

