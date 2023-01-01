ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston Town Center welcomes Backpocket Pin & Pixel

By Taj Simmons
 3 days ago

JOHNSTON, Iowa — One of Iowa’s most well-known craft breweries is making its mark in Johnston’s new downtown with beers and retro fun.

Backpocket Pin & Pixel served its first customers on New Year’s Eve, with a proper grand opening scheduled for Jan. 6. The taproom is occupying a brand-new building within Johnston Town Center, which just opened last summer.

The taproom, true to its name, features duckpin bowling and arcade video games in addition to beer from the Coralville-based brewery.

Pin & Pixel owner Jacob Simmons said tickets for the soft opening sold out in a matter of minutes.

“Johnston needs this,” Simmons said. “We’re told over and over again by everyone who lives here how much Johnston needed a place to go and hang out without having to drive across the city. They’re trying to build a gathering place and a sense of community for Johnston to have at its core.”

Backpocket is joined in Johnston Town Center by The Cork 50131, a wine bar next door which also opened on New Year’s Eve, and Athletico Physical Therapy. Blue Bean Coffee is scheduled to open in 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

