moraviansports.com
Cooper Honored as Landmark Conference Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week
TOWSON, Md. --- Moravian University graduate student guard Danny Cooper has been honored as this week's Landmark Conference Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week for his performance last week. Cooper averaged 15.0 points per game during the 42nd Steel Club Classic while being named to the All-Tournament Team. He was...
moraviansports.com
Zamolyi Selected as Moravian Student-Athlete of the Week Fueled by Honey Stinger
BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- Graduate student forward Tessa Zamolyi from the Moravian University women's basketball squad has been honored as this week's Moravian Student-Athlete of the Week Fueled by Honey Stinger for her performance last week. Zamoyli, who earned her second Honey Stinger Athlete of the Week honor, averaged 13.5 points...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now
Who had Pennsylvania's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Pennsylvania Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
Middletown, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WGAL
Harrisburg fans hyped for Penn State win
Penn State fans are a little hoarse after screaming their heads off and celebrating the big win. Well, not all the Penn State fans got to see the action in person. But the ones that didn't were equally as excited about the game. Fans at first were optimistic. For good...
Centre Daily
LSU Coach Brian Kelly Addresses Coaching Staff Rumors
Brian Kelly wrapped up a successful first season with LSU in a big way, leading the Tigers to a 63–7 drubbing of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday to cap a 10–4 campaign. After the game, though, at least some of the attention during Kelly’s postgame press conference was aimed at concerns for Kelly’s coaching staff going forward.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Familiar Faces Emerge Behind the Mummers Broadcast Booth
Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here. Familiar Faces...
Philadelphia Sports TV Anchor Don Tollefson: Where Is He Now?
I was thinking about Don Tollefson, the former WPVI Channel 6 ABC television sports anchor - director, and wondered … where is he now?. First, a little background about Tollefson’s more than 37 years on the Philadelphia television scene. Tollefson joined WPVI in 1975 and became sports director...
Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
WOLF
Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend
ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
progressivegrocer.com
Grocery Outlet Opens Latest Pennsylvania Store
Grocery Outlet cut the ribbon on its latest Pennsylvania location on Dec. 15, welcoming guests at 5280 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. The independently owned and operated store is situated in the Windsor Park Shopping Center and will also serve customers from the Lower Allen Township area. The discount store...
firststateupdate.com
Fiery Crash Closes Route 7 In Newark
Rescue crews have responded to Route 7 SB at Ogletown Stanton Road for a rollover crash with entrapment. Arriving crews confirm entrapment in the rolled vehicle with a second vehicle on fire. DelDOT issued the following statement just minutes ago:. “RT 7 AT RT 4 CLOSED DUE TO AN ACCIDENT....
Young pedestrian hit by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams tells abc27 that a boy was hit by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Tuesday morning. The boy, a pedestrian, was struck at N. Sixth and Division streets near Camp Curtin school. According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Police Commissioner Carter has reported the […]
26th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island: photos
Central Pennsylvania animal lovers got their new year started with a frigid dip into the Susquehanna River. Hundreds of attendees ushered in 2023 by lining up along the shore decked out in swimsuits, winter clothing or costumes. They plunged into those waters from the shores of Harrisburg’s City Island, where...
local21news.com
Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
I-81 Still Closed After Vehicle Rolled Multiple Times
On January 2, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m. PSP Chambersburg was informed of a vehicle that was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg Borough. The Operator was then reported to be driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east. PSP located the vehicle traveling north on 81 at mile marker 20 at a high rate of speed. A Pursuit ensued after Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the operator failed to yield.
