Bethlehem, PA

moraviansports.com

Zamolyi Selected as Moravian Student-Athlete of the Week Fueled by Honey Stinger

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- Graduate student forward Tessa Zamolyi from the Moravian University women's basketball squad has been honored as this week's Moravian Student-Athlete of the Week Fueled by Honey Stinger for her performance last week. Zamoyli, who earned her second Honey Stinger Athlete of the Week honor, averaged 13.5 points...
BETHLEHEM, PA
moraviansports.com

Cooper Honored as Landmark Conference Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week

TOWSON, Md. --- Moravian University graduate student guard Danny Cooper has been honored as this week's Landmark Conference Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week for his performance last week. Cooper averaged 15.0 points per game during the 42nd Steel Club Classic while being named to the All-Tournament Team. He was...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Four area teams ranked in NJWWA poll

Phillipsburg remains the top lehighvalleylive.com team in the second New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners, coming off a third-place finish at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, stand at No. 10 in the poll (and the No. 3 public school). Warren Hills has moved up...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Familiar Faces Emerge Behind the Mummers Broadcast Booth

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here. Familiar Faces...
YORK, PA
i95 ROCK

Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury

UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
DANBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury

BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
WINDSOR, CT
LehighValleyLive.com

Long-awaited Hibachi grill opening this month in Downtown Bethlehem

Downtown Bethlehem’s dining scene is getting ready to smoke and sizzle. The long-awaited Steak & Steel Hibachi plans to officially open once its final city inspection is completed on Jan. 9, Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, told lehighvalleylive.com Tuesday. The group of about 20 other partners also operates the popular Jim Thorpe-based MYST gastropub, which specializes in sushi and Hibachi in Carbon County, as well as about a half dozen other Asian-inspired eateries nationally.
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27.com

Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA

