Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Related
East Hampton HS Girls Basketball Coach Suspended After Incident At Game, Reports Say
A Connecticut school district has suspended its high school girls basketball coach after a video of a game seemed to show him shoving a player, multiple news outlets are reporting. The Hartford Courant reported that East Hampton Schools Superintendent Paul Smith announced that Shaun Russell, who is both the athletic...
moraviansports.com
Zamolyi Selected as Moravian Student-Athlete of the Week Fueled by Honey Stinger
BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- Graduate student forward Tessa Zamolyi from the Moravian University women's basketball squad has been honored as this week's Moravian Student-Athlete of the Week Fueled by Honey Stinger for her performance last week. Zamoyli, who earned her second Honey Stinger Athlete of the Week honor, averaged 13.5 points...
moraviansports.com
Cooper Honored as Landmark Conference Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week
TOWSON, Md. --- Moravian University graduate student guard Danny Cooper has been honored as this week's Landmark Conference Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week for his performance last week. Cooper averaged 15.0 points per game during the 42nd Steel Club Classic while being named to the All-Tournament Team. He was...
Braido steps down as Easton football coach after 6 seasons
Jeff Braido has resigned as Easton Area High School’s head football coach. Braido informed his staff of the decision on Monday evening, according to sources familiar with the situation, and met with the team Tuesday afternoon. Braido went 37-30 during six seasons in charge of the Red Rovers. Easton...
Four area teams ranked in NJWWA poll
Phillipsburg remains the top lehighvalleylive.com team in the second New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners, coming off a third-place finish at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, stand at No. 10 in the poll (and the No. 3 public school). Warren Hills has moved up...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Familiar Faces Emerge Behind the Mummers Broadcast Booth
Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here. Familiar Faces...
Philadelphia Sports TV Anchor Don Tollefson: Where Is He Now?
I was thinking about Don Tollefson, the former WPVI Channel 6 ABC television sports anchor - director, and wondered … where is he now?. First, a little background about Tollefson’s more than 37 years on the Philadelphia television scene. Tollefson joined WPVI in 1975 and became sports director...
Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury
UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
trumbulltimes.com
East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury
BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle late afternoon blaze in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - A late afternoon fire broke out at 158 West St. in Windsor Sunday afternoon. Black plumes of smoke could be seen rising from miles away, as far away as Hartford. Fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of the fire. A large commercial barn went...
Long-awaited Hibachi grill opening this month in Downtown Bethlehem
Downtown Bethlehem’s dining scene is getting ready to smoke and sizzle. The long-awaited Steak & Steel Hibachi plans to officially open once its final city inspection is completed on Jan. 9, Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, told lehighvalleylive.com Tuesday. The group of about 20 other partners also operates the popular Jim Thorpe-based MYST gastropub, which specializes in sushi and Hibachi in Carbon County, as well as about a half dozen other Asian-inspired eateries nationally.
NBC Connecticut
New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Reopens After Crash
New Britain Avenue in West Hartford has reopened after a crash on Tuesday morning. Police said the crash involved two vehicles. New Britain Avenue was closed at South Quaker Lane. It has since reopened. No injuries were reported.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
abc27.com
Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15
A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Open window at frigid Christmastime in Easton forces restaurant to close indefinitely
A minor lapse in judgment on a record-cold Christmas weekend in Easton has now caused a well-known Downtown restaurant to shutter indefinitely. Tandoor Grill owner Raj Muddu shared news of the closure this past week via Facebook. He said he still doesn’t know the extent of the damage or when his restaurant can resume operation.
Comments / 0