RAPA NUI, Chile (AP) — Rapa Nui – the remote Chilean territory in the mid-Pacific widely known as Easter Island – is home to a Catholic church featuring artwork that reflects that islanders’ ancestral culture as well as Christian beliefs. Among the eye-catching works are stained glass windows -- created by a French-born artist – that portray figures resembling Rapa Nui’s inhabitants.
Beyond the emblematic Machu Picchu and Chichen Itza, Latin America boasts archeological sites that are less known but of extraordinary historical and cultural value. These are some of the less typical archeological destinations that travelers should not miss. Toniná, Mexico. Located in Chiapas, very close to the indigenous city...
The inventors of Cubism, Georges Braque and Pablo Picasso, replaced perspective with a new kind of pictorial space: instead of receding into the distance, their paintings seemed to advance toward the viewer in a series of overlapping planes. In 1911 they supplemented representation with simulation, adding stenciled letters and patches of wood-graining to their paintings. In 1912 they glued actual strips of newspaper, wallpaper, and other materials to the surfaces. Their colleague Juan Gris went a step further and inserted old engravings, creating pictures within pictures. The heroic story of how Braque, Picasso, and Gris invented a new pictorial space...
The ROBOTOR company's 1L robot sculpts a block of Carrara marble into a Venus figure, at the company's facility in Carrara, Italy. CBS News. Carrara, Italy — A remarkable innovation is changing the way timeless art is created. For centuries, Italy’s world-famous Carrara marble has been used to make some of the most iconic sculptures in history. It was the marble that iconic artists include Michelangelo and Canova spent hundreds of hours turning into masterpieces.
The solo exhibition includes a special AR component made in collaboration with Snap. Centre Pompidou just closed its highly touted exhibition on Gérard Garouste, but visitors to the unorthodox Parisian building can still look forward to a suite of promising shows, such as an exciting solo exhibition by Swiss-American artist Christian Marclay.
42 exhibitions across eight different countries. Picasso lovers worldwide, 2023 is the year for you. To mark the 70th anniversary of his death, the governments of France and Spain worked together on a year-long suite of retrospective exhibitions dubbed “Celebration Picasso 1973-2023”, which will examine particular periods within his life and the legacy he’s left on the art world since.
Hans Mayer, an influential dealer whose program championed Constructivism, Op art, and Pop art, died on December 31 at 82. His death was confirmed by Galerie Hans Mayer, the gallery in Düsseldorf, Germany, that he founded. Mayer was born in Ulm in 1940. At 25, Mayer opened his eponymous gallery in Esslingen, Germany, with a 1965 exhibition of Josef Albers set to John Cage’s music. His was among the founding galleries at Kunstmart Köln, the percursor to Art Cologne and the world’s first art fair, beginning in 1967. In 1969, Mayer moved the gallery to Düsseldorf, where he was the first...
The Cairo-based institution is being hailed as the largest archaeological museum complex in the world. 2023 is set to be a big year for the world of art museums. While renovations are set to finalize at a number of existing institutions, such as the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles and the Manchester Museum, there will be exciting newcomers who are set to attract the world’s attention.
The Japanese architect was known as a post-modern giant who blended culture and history of the East and the West in his designs. He won the Pritzker Prize, the highest honor in the field, in 2019.
