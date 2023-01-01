Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fun for the whole family at Stain & Scoop
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Looking for a place to get your creative juices flowing while enjoying a tasty treat? Stain & Scoop is fun for the entire family. Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago where they’re serving up DIY and desserts.
radiomilwaukee.org
Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend
Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Corners of Brookfield ice bar returning outside BelAir Cantina
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Corners of Brookfield and BelAir Cantina are teaming up again to bring back the outdoor ice bar. It will open Thursday, Jan. 12. The 20-foot, 10,000-pound ice bar – featuring ice-carved photo opportunities, giant ice luges and specialty drinks – will be located in Market Square.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s Getting a New Karaoke Bar
Do you ever long for the days when you and your friends would spend Friday nights in the rec room of your parents’ house, laughing, playing games and singing along to your favorite songs?. Well, get ready to relive those halcyon days of your youth. AMPED Private Suite Karaoke,...
kenosha.com
Happy New Year, Kenosha! Here’s a toast to 2023
For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. It’s time for those of us who have paper calendars to turn the page … 2022...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, holidays 'will never be the same'
Family of Sildian Torres said there's been one glimmer of hope since the Milwaukee mother was killed. Her 7-year-old son, who was in the back seat when she was shot, smiled on Christmas Day.
CBS 58
Pick 'n Save donates $37,000 worth of food to Feeding America after truck mishap
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday morning was busy at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, for a very good reason. An unexpected event led to a major donation that will help our communities. "It's normal that Pick 'n Save donates food to us, but it's not normal how it came to us,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
CBS 58
Huge crowds at New Year's Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New Year's Day in Milwaukee means thousands coming out to Bradford Beach bright and early for the New Year's Day polar plunge. "I'm a little bit nervous. I'm pretty excited too," said 14-year-old Maisie Whale. She says it was a last-minute decision to come out and...
kenosha.com
7 best bloody marys in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis, Grafton
MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
WISN
Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up
MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pizza Man Pronto closes Mequon Public Market location
MEQUON - Pizza Man Pronto has left the Mequon Public Market, according to Mequon-based Shaffer Development. The change became official at the end of the year. “We have enjoyed working with ownership and our great neighbors at the Mequon Public Market, but want to focus our efforts on our two full-service restaurants and close Pizza Man Pronto in Mequon,” Kaelyn Cervero of F-Street Hospitality said.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants for your bucket list, 2023
I’m not a huge fan of resolutions. But I do like view each new year as an opportunity to look at things in a new way, to make positive changes and to find ways to make a difference. In thinking about the upcoming year, I’m certain of one thing:...
WISN
Below average snow so far in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — As of Jan. 3, Milwaukee is 6.7 inches below average for the winter season, which started Dec. 1 and ends March 1. On average, Milwaukee picks up around 49 inches of snow during the winter season. Last winter, Milwaukee fell below average, only picking up less than...
This Milwaukee library's TikTok videos have become the season's surprising new must-see
Libraries are a vast treasure trove of information, ideas and inspiration. And yet, they often simultaneously seem like the product of a bygone era. Let’s face it, the convenience of the Internet has made it our go-to source of knowledge, causing us to sacrifice analog magic for expediency. To be sure, libraries have adapted for the modern age by offering digital resources including basic online access that often provide a lifeline for underserved communities. But still, the general consensus seems to be that libraries are stuffy and archaic. This lack of interest, combined with continued budget cuts, pose a real challenge to physical libraries everywhere.However, one library is actually harnessing the power of the internet to prove just how cool, and yes, hip, these public spaces can be…one hilarious and viral TikTok at a time.
CBS 58
First week of January promises a little bit of everything weatherwise
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We started the year off on a bit of an icy note. The slick spots should melt on Sunday as temps approach 40. Watch the roads as well, especially untreated surfaces and north and west of the metro. Then we wait for our next storm system. It'll start...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: YMCA of Greater Waukesha County looks to grow
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — YMCA locations across Wisconsin are looking to hire, including the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County. From aquatics, to childcare, to fitness, they have available roles in a large number of areas. Joanne Holmes serves as the Aquatics Director at the West Suburban YMCA in Wauwatosa....
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
