ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffalospree.com

Bars that will accommodate your dry January

Drying out over a week, a month, a year, or forever can be both an illuminating and restorative practice. Increasingly, the belief that the sense of community around bar culture shouldn’t be limited to those who imbibe has taken hold. With that, we’ve seen the growth of mocktails (or zero-proof beverages) and an increase in the number of bars serving them. Here are a few bars where you can easily abstain and still feel welcome.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Americana grabs the spotlight

Now that the holidays are behind us, music venues can revert to “normal” programming. The start of the calendar year sees a healthy dose of folk, country, and Americana hitting Buffalo stages—warm comfort music to mitigate harsh temperatures. Here’s the ones to put on your 2023 kickoff radar:
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy